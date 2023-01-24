2023 Oscars: Here Are All The Nominees For The Academy Awards

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT. this morning.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 11 nominations, including four for its actors. The German-language All Quiet on the Western Front has the second-most nominations with nine picks.



2023 Nominees

Best Picture

All Quiet On The Western Front

Malte Grunert, Producer



Avatar: The Way Of Water

James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers



Banshees of Inisherin

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers



Elvis

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers



Everything Everywhere All At Once

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers



The Fabelmans

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers



Tár

Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers



Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers



Triangle of Sadness

Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers



Women Talking

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers





Directing

Martin McDonagh ( Banshees of Inisherin)



Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert ( Everything Everywhere All At Once)



Steven Spielberg ( The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett ( Tàr )



) Ana de Armas ( Blonde )



) Andrea Riseborough ( To Leslie )



) Michelle Williams ( The Fabelmans)



Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler ( Elvis )



) Colin Farrell ( Banshees of Inisherin)



Brendan Fraser ( The Whale )



) Paul Mescal ( After Sun )



) Bill Nighy ( Living )

) Actor In A Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson ( Banshees of Inisherin)



Brian Tyree Henry ( Causeway )



) Judd Hirsch ( The Fabelmans)



Barry Keoghan ( Banshees of Inisherin)



Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever )



) Hong Chau ( The Whale)



Kerry Condon ( Banshees of Inisherin)



Jamie Lee Curtis ( Everything Everywhere All At Once)



Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse (Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud)



(Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud) The Flying Sailor (Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby)



(Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby) Ice Merchants (João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano)



(João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano) My Year of Dicks (Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon)



(Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon) An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It (Lachlan Pendragon)

Costume Design

Babylon (Mary Zophres)



(Mary Zophres) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)



(Ruth Carter) Elvis (Catherine Martin)



(Catherine Martin) Everything Everywhere All At Once (Shirley Kurata)



(Shirley Kurata) Mrs Harris Goes To Paris (Jenny Beavan)



Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye (Tom Berkeley and Ross White)



(Tom Berkeley and Ross White) Ivalu (Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan)



(Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan) Le Pupille (Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón)



(Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón) Night Ride (Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen)



(Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen) The Red Suitcase (Cyrus Neshvad)

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann)



(Volker Bertelmann) Babylon (Justin Hurwitz)



(Justin Hurwitz) The Banshees of Inisherin (Carter Burwell)



(Carter Burwell) Everything Everywhere All at Once (Son Lux)



(Son Lux) The Fabelmans (John Williams)

Music (Original Song)

Applause from Tell It Like A Woman (music and lyric by Diane Warren)



from (music and lyric by Diane Warren) Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick (music and lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop)



from (music and lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop) Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (music by by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler)



from (music by by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler) This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once (music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne)



Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front (Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte)



(Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte) Avatar: The Way Of Water (Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges)



(Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges) The Batman (Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson)



(Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson) Elvis (David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller)



(David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller) Top Gun: Maverick (Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet On The Western Front (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell)



(Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ( Rian Johnson )



Rian Johnson Living (Kazuo Ishiguro)



(Kazuo Ishiguro) Top Gun: Maverick ( Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks)



Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks) Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert)



(Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert) The Banshees of Inisherin ( Martin McDonagh)



Martin McDonagh) The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner)



(Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner) Tár (Todd Field)



(Todd Field) Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)

Animated Feature Film

Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley)



(Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley) Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey)



(Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Joel Crawford and Mark Swift)



(Joel Crawford and Mark Swift) The Sea Beast (Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger)



(Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger) Turning Red (Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins)



Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front (James Friend)



(James Friend) Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths (Darius Khondji)



(Darius Khondji) Elvis (Mandy Walker)



(Mandy Walker) Empire Of Light (Roger Deakins)



(Roger Deakins) Tár (Florian Hoffmeister)

Documentary Feature

All That Breathes (Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer)



(Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer) All The Beauty And The Bloodshed (Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov)



(Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov) Fire of Love (Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman)



(Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman) A House Made Of Splinters (Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström)



(Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström) Navalny (Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris)



Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperer (Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga)



(Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga) Haulout (Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev)



(Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev) How Do You Measure A Year (Jay Rosenblatt)



(Jay Rosenblatt) The Martha Mitchell Effect (Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison)



(Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison) Stranger At The Gate (Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones)

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen)



(Mikkel E.G. Nielsen) Elvis (Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond)



(Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond) Everything Everywhere All At Once (Paul Rogers)



(Paul Rogers) Tár (Monika Willi)



(Monika Willi) Top Gun: Maverick (Eddie Hamilton)

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)



(Germany) Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)



(Argentina) Close (Belgium)



(Belgium) EO (Poland)



(Poland) The Quiet Girl (Ireland)



Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet On The Western Front (Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová)



(Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová) The Batman (Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine)



(Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Camille Friend and Joel Harlow)



(Camille Friend and Joel Harlow) Elvis (Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti)



(Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti) The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley)

Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front (production design: Christian M. Goldbeck; set decoration: Ernestine Hipper)



(production design: Christian M. Goldbeck; set decoration: Ernestine Hipper) Avatar: The Way Of Water (production design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; set decoration: Vanessa Cole)



(production design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; set decoration: Vanessa Cole) Babylon (production design: Florencia Martin; set decoration: Anthony Carlino)



(production design: Florencia Martin; set decoration: Anthony Carlino) Elvis (production design:Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; set decoration: Bev Dunn)



(production design:Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; set decoration: Bev Dunn) The Fabelmans (production design: Rick Carter; set decoration: Karen O'Hara)

Visual Effects

All Quiet On The Western Front (Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar)



(Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar) Avatar: The Way Of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett)



(Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett) The Batman (Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy)



(Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick)



(Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick) Top Gun: Maverick (Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher)