2023 Oscars: Here Are All The Nominees For The Academy Awards
The nominees are...
- Best Picture
- Directing
- Actress in a Leading Role
- Actor in a Leading Role
- Actor In A Supporting Role
- Actress in a Supporting Role
- Animated Short Film
- Costume Design
- Live Action Short Film
- Music (Original Score)
- Music (Original Song)
- Sound
- Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Animated Feature Film
- Cinematography
- Documentary Feature
- Documentary Short Subject
- Film Editing
- International Feature Film
- Makeup and Hairstyling
- Production Design
- Visual Effects
The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT. this morning.
Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 11 nominations, including four for its actors. The German-language All Quiet on the Western Front has the second-most nominations with nine picks.
2023 Nominees
Best Picture
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Malte Grunert, Producer
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers
- Banshees of Inisherin
- Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers
- Elvis
- Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers
- The Fabelmans
- Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers
- Tár
- Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
- Triangle of Sadness
- Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers
- Women Talking
- Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers
Directing
- Martin McDonagh (Banshees of Inisherin)
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
- Todd Field (Tár)
- Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett (Tàr)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
- Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Actor in a Leading Role
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Paul Mescal (After Sun)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
Actor In A Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson (Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
- Barry Keoghan (Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Kerry Condon (Banshees of Inisherin)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
- Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Animated Short Film
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse (Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud)
- The Flying Sailor (Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby)
- Ice Merchants (João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano)
- My Year of Dicks (Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon)
- An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It (Lachlan Pendragon)
Costume Design
- Babylon (Mary Zophres)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)
- Elvis (Catherine Martin)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (Shirley Kurata)
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris (Jenny Beavan)
Live Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye (Tom Berkeley and Ross White)
- Ivalu (Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan)
- Le Pupille (Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón)
- Night Ride (Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen)
- The Red Suitcase (Cyrus Neshvad)
Music (Original Score)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann)
- Babylon (Justin Hurwitz)
- The Banshees of Inisherin (Carter Burwell)
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (Son Lux)
- The Fabelmans (John Williams)
Music (Original Song)
- Applause from Tell It Like A Woman (music and lyric by Diane Warren)
- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick (music and lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop)
- Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (music by by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler)
- This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once (music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne)
Sound
- All Quiet On The Western Front (Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte)
- Avatar: The Way Of Water (Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges)
- The Batman (Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson)
- Elvis (David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller)
- Top Gun: Maverick (Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor)
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- All Quiet On The Western Front (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell)
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Rian Johnson)
- Living (Kazuo Ishiguro)
- Top Gun: Maverick (Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks)
- Women Talking (Sarah Polley)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert)
- The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)
- The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner)
- Tár (Todd Field)
- Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)
Animated Feature Film
- Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley)
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey)
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Joel Crawford and Mark Swift)
- The Sea Beast (Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger)
- Turning Red (Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins)
Cinematography
- All Quiet On The Western Front (James Friend)
- Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths (Darius Khondji)
- Elvis (Mandy Walker)
- Empire Of Light (Roger Deakins)
- Tár (Florian Hoffmeister)
Documentary Feature
- All That Breathes (Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer)
- All The Beauty And The Bloodshed (Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov)
- Fire of Love (Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman)
- A House Made Of Splinters (Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström)
- Navalny (Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris)
Documentary Short Subject
- The Elephant Whisperer (Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga)
- Haulout (Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev)
- How Do You Measure A Year (Jay Rosenblatt)
- The Martha Mitchell Effect (Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison)
- Stranger At The Gate (Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones)
Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen)
- Elvis (Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (Paul Rogers)
- Tár (Monika Willi)
- Top Gun: Maverick (Eddie Hamilton)
International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- EO (Poland)
- The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet On The Western Front (Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová)
- The Batman (Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Camille Friend and Joel Harlow)
- Elvis (Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti)
- The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley)
Production Design
- All Quiet On The Western Front (production design: Christian M. Goldbeck; set decoration: Ernestine Hipper)
- Avatar: The Way Of Water (production design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; set decoration: Vanessa Cole)
- Babylon (production design: Florencia Martin; set decoration: Anthony Carlino)
- Elvis (production design:Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; set decoration: Bev Dunn)
- The Fabelmans (production design: Rick Carter; set decoration: Karen O'Hara)
Visual Effects
- All Quiet On The Western Front (Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar)
- Avatar: The Way Of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett)
- The Batman (Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick)
- Top Gun: Maverick (Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher)
