Asian Immigrant Parents Get Their Laurels On Oscar Night

Sunday’s Oscar ceremony represented how much things have come full circle for the Asian American talent behind Everything Everywhere All At Once.

It was their upbringing by immigrants that informed the knowing and heartbreaking exchanges between the Chinese immigrant mom and her American-raised daughter.

And it was those immigrant parents they thanked as their film dominated Oscar night, winning Best Picture, Best Director and three of the four acting categories.

Jonathan Wang accepts the Best Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" with the cast and directors standing behind him. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

The film’s producer Jonathan Wang and co-director Daniel Kwan both have Taiwanese immigrant parents.

“This movie is very much a love song to our Taiwanese parents,” Wang told reporters after the ceremony. He shared that the film’s running “Raccacoonie” joke was inspired by his late father, who loved movies but always mixed up titles.



The weight of expectations

For all its genre-bending maximalism, Everything Everywhere All At Once takes a nuanced approach toward generational misunderstandings that arise in Asian families and how the immigrant experience — and the weight of expectations — can fracture parent-child relationships.

In Kwan’s acceptance speech for directing honors, shared with Daniel Scheinert, he thanked his parents for encouraging him to pursue an artistic career path.

His father “fell in love with movies because he needed to escape the world and thus passed that love of movies onto me,” Kwan said. He added that his mother is “a creative soul, who wanted to be a dancer, an actor, a singer, but could not afford the luxury of that life path, and then gave it to me.”



'Mom, I just won an Oscar!'

When he came up to the stage to collect his Best Supporting Actor trophy, winner Ke Huy Quan held it up while looking into the camera, his voice quivering: “Mom, I just won an Oscar.”

"Mom, I just won an Oscar!"



Ke Huy Quan's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor hit us right in the feels. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CzHuHU45Ip — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Quan, a Vietnamese-born actor of Chinese descent, thanked his 84-year-old mother for the “sacrifices you made to get me here."

Their family had been forced to live in refugee camps before settling in Southern California, where Quan would go on to attend USC’s film school after acting in some memorable films as a child.

He is only the second Asian actor to win for supporting actor, following Haing Ngor, a fellow refugee who fled the Khmer Rouge before coming to the U.S. Ngor, who won in 1985 for his work in The Killing Fields was murdered 10 years later outside his home in Chinatown.



History-making win

Quan played the husband of the Malaysian-born lead Michelle Yeoh, who also won an acting Oscar. She is the first Asian winner of the Best Actress award and only the second woman of color to win in that category since Halle Berry won in 2002 for Monster’s Ball.

Yeoh in her speech also dedicated her win to her mother, who was watching from Malaysia, and to “all the moms in the world.”

“They are really the superheroes and without them none of us will be here tonight,” Yeoh said.