Asian Immigrant Parents Get Their Laurels On Oscar Night
Sunday’s Oscar ceremony represented how much things have come full circle for the Asian American talent behind Everything Everywhere All At Once.
It was their upbringing by immigrants that informed the knowing and heartbreaking exchanges between the Chinese immigrant mom and her American-raised daughter.
And it was those immigrant parents they thanked as their film dominated Oscar night, winning Best Picture, Best Director and three of the four acting categories.
The film’s producer Jonathan Wang and co-director Daniel Kwan both have Taiwanese immigrant parents.
“This movie is very much a love song to our Taiwanese parents,” Wang
told reporters
after the ceremony. He
shared that the film’s running “Raccacoonie” joke
was inspired by his late father, who loved movies but always mixed up titles.
The weight of expectations
For all its genre-bending maximalism, Everything Everywhere All At Once takes a nuanced approach toward generational misunderstandings that arise in Asian families and how the immigrant experience — and the weight of expectations — can fracture parent-child relationships.
In Kwan’s acceptance speech for directing honors, shared with Daniel Scheinert, he thanked his parents for encouraging him to pursue an artistic career path.
His father “fell in love with movies because he needed to escape the world and thus passed that love of movies onto me,” Kwan said. He added that his mother is “a creative soul, who wanted to be a dancer, an actor, a singer, but could not afford the luxury of that life path, and then gave it to me.”
'Mom, I just won an Oscar!'
When he came up to the stage to collect his Best Supporting Actor trophy, winner Ke Huy Quan held it up while looking into the camera, his voice quivering: “Mom, I just won an Oscar.”
"Mom, I just won an Oscar!"— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
Ke Huy Quan's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor hit us right in the feels. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CzHuHU45Ip
Quan, a Vietnamese-born actor of Chinese descent, thanked his 84-year-old mother for the “sacrifices you made to get me here."
Their family had been forced to live in refugee camps before settling in Southern California, where Quan would go on to attend USC’s film school after acting in some memorable films as a child.
He is only the second Asian actor to win for supporting actor, following Haing Ngor, a fellow refugee who fled the Khmer Rouge before coming to the U.S. Ngor,
who won in 1985 for his work in The Killing Fields
was murdered 10 years later outside his home in Chinatown.
History-making win
Quan played the husband of the Malaysian-born lead Michelle Yeoh, who also won an acting Oscar. She is the first Asian winner of the Best Actress award and only the second woman of color to win in that category since Halle Berry won in 2002 for Monster’s Ball.
Yeoh in her speech also dedicated her win to her mother, who was watching from Malaysia, and to “all the moms in the world.”
“They are really the superheroes and without them none of us will be here tonight,” Yeoh said.
-
But Yeoh is the first to publicly identify as Asian. We take a look at Oberon's complicated path in Hollywood.
-
His latest solo exhibition is titled “Flutterluster,” showing at Los Angeles gallery Matter Studio. It features large works that incorporate what Huss describes as a “fluttering line” that he’s been playing with ever since he was a child — going on 50 years.
-
It's set to open by mid-to-late February.
-
The new Orange County Museum of Art opens its doors to the public on Oct. 8.
-
Comic-Con Is Live And In-Person Again And Yes, That Means Cosplayers Are Back. Why They're So ExcitedCosplayers will be holding court once again and taking photos with onlookers at the con.
-
Sacheen Littlefeather Talks About What Really Happened Before, During And After Rejecting Marlon Brando’s OscarLittlefeather recalls an “incensed” John Wayne having to be restrained from assaulting her and being threatened with arrest if she read the long speech Brando sent with her.