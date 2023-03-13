Take An Illustrated Journey Through The 2023 Academy Awards
Want the highlights of the Oscars in one easily digestible format? We got you. We asked illustrator Al Kamalizad to sketch out moments that stood out during the night. From Ke Huy Quan's tearful and joyous Oscar win to a heartfelt (and unexpected) performance from Lady Gaga, here's an illustrated recap of the 95th Academy Awards.
Sigourney Weaver made quite the golden impression on the red (or rather, beige) carpet.
If you've been to a movie, you've probably seen Nicole Kidman's pre-movie message about how awesome theaters are. That didn't escape the notice of host Jimmy Kimmel. Or us.
We have tears. Everything Everywhere All At Once was expected to win — well, everything, everywhere at the Oscars, but perhaps not all at once. Ke Huy Quan's long journey back to the movies culminated in the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.
Jamie Lee Curtis secured the win for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, racking up more hardware for a certain multiversal action dramedy. She had so much more joy than her Everything Everywhere tax official.
David Byrne during his performance of the Oscar-nominated song This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere ... and yes, those are hot dogs for fingers. You'd have to see the movie to understand.
Looks like Maverick found a new Goose — her name is Jenny the donkey! She doesn’t always fly, but when she does, Jenny flies Top Gun.
Don't act like you didn't look up/download Naatu Naatu (the epic song from the very epic Indian film RRR) when you saw the performance of it.
Lady Gaga offered up a stripped-down, intimate and powerful performance of Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.
Legendary composer John Williams was nominated for his work on The Fabelmans.
Alas, the Oscar for Original Score went to All Quiet On The Western Front and Volker Bertelmann.
The Oscar for Original Screenplay went to a pair of Daniels, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once) In his acceptance speech, Kwan said he never really saw himself as a storyteller. "The Daniels" also grabbed the Oscar for Directing.
Ke Huy Quan and Steven Spielberg have come a long way since the Temple of Doom.
Brendan Fraser came a whale of a way from Encino Man.
And Michelle Yeoh traveled a multiverse to make history.
Everything Everywhere All At Once grabbed seven Oscars out of its 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Actress In a Supporting Role (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Best Actress In A Leading Role (Michelle Yeoh).
But Yeoh is the first to publicly identify as Asian.
