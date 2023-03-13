Support for LAist comes from
We Explain L.A.
Take An Illustrated Journey Through The 2023 Academy Awards

By  Alborz Kamalizad Mike Roe  and LAist Staff
Published Mar 12, 2023 9:24 PM
OSCARS COMIC ROUNDUP
Want the highlights of the Oscars in one easily digestible format? We got you. We asked illustrator Al Kamalizad to sketch out moments that stood out during the night. From Ke Huy Quan's tearful and joyous Oscar win to a heartfelt (and unexpected) performance from Lady Gaga, here's an illustrated recap of the 95th Academy Awards.

OSCARS COMIC ROUNDUP
Sigourney Weaver made quite the golden impression on the red (or rather, beige) carpet.

OSCARS COMIC ROUNDUP
If you've been to a movie, you've probably seen Nicole Kidman's pre-movie message about how awesome theaters are. That didn't escape the notice of host Jimmy Kimmel. Or us.

OSCARS COMIC ROUNDUP
We have tears. Everything Everywhere All At Once was expected to win — well, everything, everywhere at the Oscars, but perhaps not all at once. Ke Huy Quan's long journey back to the movies culminated in the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

OSCARS COMIC ROUNDUP
Jamie Lee Curtis secured the win for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, racking up more hardware for a certain multiversal action dramedy. She had so much more joy than her Everything Everywhere tax official.

OSCARS COMIC ROUNDUP
David Byrne during his performance of the Oscar-nominated song This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere ... and yes, those are hot dogs for fingers. You'd have to see the movie to understand.

OSCARS COMIC ROUNDUP
Looks like Maverick found a new Goose — her name is Jenny the donkey! She doesn’t always fly, but when she does, Jenny flies Top Gun.

OSCARS COMIC ROUNDUP
Don't act like you didn't look up/download Naatu Naatu (the epic song from the very epic Indian film RRR) when you saw the performance of it.

OSCARS COMIC ROUNDUP
Lady Gaga offered up a stripped-down, intimate and powerful performance of Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

OSCARS COMIC ROUNDUP
Legendary composer John Williams was nominated for his work on The Fabelmans.

OSCARS COMIC ROUNDUP
Alas, the Oscar for Original Score went to All Quiet On The Western Front and Volker Bertelmann.

OSCARS COMIC ROUNDUP
The Oscar for Original Screenplay went to a pair of Daniels, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once) In his acceptance speech, Kwan said he never really saw himself as a storyteller. "The Daniels" also grabbed the Oscar for Directing.

OSCARS COMIC ROUNDUP
Ke Huy Quan and Steven Spielberg have come a long way since the Temple of Doom.

OSCARS COMIC ROUNDUP
Brendan Fraser came a whale of a way from Encino Man.

OSCARS COMIC ROUNDUP
And Michelle Yeoh traveled a multiverse to make history.

Everything Everywhere All At Once grabbed seven Oscars out of its 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Actress In a Supporting Role (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Best Actress In A Leading Role (Michelle Yeoh).

