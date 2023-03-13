Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: March 13 - 16

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Let us help you find the most interesting things to do Sign up for the Weekender newsletter, our weekly roundup of L.A.'s best food and events. Subscribe

Celebrate the performing arts during Greater LA Theatre Week. Watch comedian Aparna Nancherla test out new material. Attend a screening and conversation for Martine Syms’ The African Desperate. Or check out LAist’s own K-pop Dreaming: A Special Live Event with GYOPO.



Events

Monday, March 13 - Sunday, March 26

Greater LA Theatre Week

Various locations in Southern California

Take in a live theater show as part of a two-week celebration of L.A.’s performing arts scene. There are more than 75 productions to choose from, including Hairspray at the Dolby Theatre, Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo at Microsoft Theater and Sunday in the Park with George at the Pasadena Playhouse. More than 45 productions are priced at $20 or less.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Monday, March 13; 7:30 p.m.

Maybe This Is Something? A Workout Show w/ Your Pal Aparna

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Comedian Aparna Nancherla works out new material on stage, bringing along a few friends to add to the lolz and fun.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Tuesday, March 14; 8 p.m.

Bonnie Raitt

Terrace Theater - Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center

300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Remember when Bonnie Raitt upset the apple cart and won the Grammy for Song of the Year for Just Like That… beating out Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lizzo et al? The Burbank-born musician, a bonafide blues guitarist and veteran singer-songwriter, plays a nearly sold-out show in Long Beach this week with Roy Rogers opening.

COST: Tickets start at $77; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 15; 7 p.m.

Tank and the Bangas

Teragram Ballroom

1234 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.

The Grammy-nominated soul/R&B/funk outfit from New Orleans plays L.A. in support of their just-released album Red Balloon. If you can’t make the L.A. show, the band also has a show on Monday, March 13 at the Belly Up in Solana Beach .

COST: $29.50; MORE INFO

The Moth returns with a Spanish storytelling event. (Laura Partain)

Wednesday, March 15; 7:30 p.m.

StorySLAM en Español

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd., East Hollywood

The Moth StorySLAMs are open mic events for those who have a five-minute story related to the theme of the night. This week, The Moth presents its third Spanish language StorySLAM with the theme of Celebración

COST: $15 general admission; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 15 - Sunday, April 9

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Mark Taper Forum

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The Center Theatre Group presents the West Coast premiere of the reimagined production of Anna Deavere Smith’s play. Based on more than 300 interviews with politicians, activists, police, jurors, shopkeepers and other Angelenos, the work explores the uprising that followed the acquittal of the men charged in the Rodney King police brutality case.

COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 16; 6 p.m.

Martine Syms: The African Desperate

Ahmanson Auditorium at MOCA Grand Avenue

250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) launches a monthly screening program, MOCA Artist Film Series, which features conversations inspired by contemporary film and video works in MOCA’s collection. The series opens with Martine Syms’ The African Desperate, a satirical coming-of-age comedy about a woman’s final 24 hours in an MFA program in art school. Syms discusses her work with writer and curator Essence Harden.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 16; 7 p.m.

Vancouver Sleep Clinic

The Troubadour

9081 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

The Australian band fronted by Tim Bettinson brings its electronic/ambient sounds to L.A. You might have heard the band’s viral cover of Harry Styles’ As It Was. Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Julia Pratt opens.

COST: $22+ fees; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 16; 7:30 p.m.

Jerrod Carmichael Live: No Phones This Didn’t Happen

The Elysian

1944 Riverside Dr., Echo Park

The Emmy-winning comedian performs at the club for one night only. His most recent special, Rothaniel, can be streamed on HBO Max. This is a phone/tablet-free show.

COST: $28; MORE INFO

K-pop Dreaming: A Special Live Event with GYOPO (Mendy Kong, LAist Design/LAist)

Thursday, March 16; 7 p.m.

K-pop Dreaming: A Special Live Event with GYOPO

Crawford Family Forum

474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

K-pop has seen an incredible surge in popularity in the U.S., from PSY’s YouTube-record-breaking 2012 hit, Gangnam Style to BLACKPINK headlining this year’s Coachella. In a special live event in partnership with GYOPO , Vivian Yoon (she/her), host of the K-Pop Dreaming podcast from LAist Studios examines the worldwide music and dance phenomenon, its origins and the impact of American Imperialism on the origins of K-pop. She’ll be joined by educator Jheanelle Brown and Korean media and pop culture theorist DJ BOBA BEAR plays tunes through the evening with refreshments by JUMO .

COST: FREE - $15; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 16; 7 p.m.

Colin Campbell: Finding the Words

Mark Taper Forum at the Central Library

630 W 5th St., downtown L.A.

Film and theater writer-director Colin Campbell was thrown into the depths of unimaginable grief when his two teenage children were killed by a drunk driver. His book Finding the Words draws from his personal journey and offers an alternative path for “processing pain that is active and vocal and truly honors loved ones lost.” Campbell will discuss the book with senior and founding rabbi of IKAR Rabbi Sharon Brous.COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Shadow and Bone, Season 2

The fantasy-drama series returns for its second season on Netflix. Based on two young adult book series — the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology — by Leigh Bardugo. The series focuses on orphan Alina Starkov who is revealed to be a Grisha with powers that control light. She’s revered by some and reviled by others, and Alina must come to terms with her abilities. The series stars Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Archie Renaux, and Amita Suman and returns with eight episodes on Wednesday, March 16 to Netflix.

Saltie Girl in West Hollywood is now serving weekday lunch. (WONHO LEE)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.



Angler at the Beverly Center celebrates National Women’s History Month with a new ticketed bar series that highlights women-owned and led beverage brands. On Wednesday, March 15 from 6 to 8 p.m., Angler welcomes AMASS spirits and master distiller Morgan McLachlan for sips, snacks and conversation. Tickets are $39.

On Tuesday, March 14, attend a dinner with chef Corrado Assenza from Caffè Sicilia, Noto (Italy). He’s taking over the space at Feed Feed in downtown L.A., creating a four-course dinner paired with wine. He’ll also share some of the tricks to pairing sweet and savory ingredients with Sicilian food. Tickets are $155.

Yakumi in Burbank offers new spring menu items, such as the Yakumi roll (spicy tuna, cucumber, tuna, serrano, spicy mayo, sweet soy) and the Golden roll (mixed shrimp, avocado, seared salmon, kizami wasabi, ginger soy). Plus there’s a daily dine-in happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. that includes 20% off sushi rolls and $5 sake-infused sips.

in Burbank offers new spring menu items, such as the Yakumi roll (spicy tuna, cucumber, tuna, serrano, spicy mayo, sweet soy) and the Golden roll (mixed shrimp, avocado, seared salmon, kizami wasabi, ginger soy). Plus there’s a daily dine-in happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. that includes 20% off sushi rolls and $5 sake-infused sips. Beginning on Tuesday, March 14 (Pi Day) through Sunday, April 10, North Italia debuts 15 new specialty pizzas across the country including a La Birria pie ($18) in Santa Monica, El Segundo, Del Amo and Irvine.

across the country including a La Birria pie ($18) in Santa Monica, El Segundo, Del Amo and Irvine. Saltie Girl in West Hollywood is now open for weekday lunch service. Lunch-only offerings include white anchovy toast with salsa verde and parmigiano reggiano; fish & chips with malt vinegar; mala salmon donburi with sticky rice; and pan bagnat with oil-packed tuna. Plus, Saltie Girl pastry chef and SweetBoy pop-up founder Ben Sidell has officially launched weekend pre-orders for his famed chocolate chip cookies and SweetBuns. (They’ll also be available in limited quantities for weekend brunchers.)