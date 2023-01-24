After Shooting, Providing For The Mental Health Needs Of Affected Communities

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

It’s been a heavy past few days as more and more details are revealed about the Monterey Park shooting. We are starting to learn the names and about the lives of the victims, who were mostly in their 60s and 70s. We know that an 11th victim died in the LAC+USC Medical Center yesterday. And we now have some additional insight into who the shooter was.



Mental Health Support For The Monterey Park Community

In the wake of this incident, my colleague Robert Garrova is following how one coalition is trying to provide mental health resources for elders in the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. The AAPI Equity Alliance group is trying to figure out how they can close the gaps when it comes to services for Asian and Asian American seniors, who may be reluctant or unsure of how to ask for help.

Robert talked to Myron Quon, the CEO of Pacific Asian Counseling Services and board member for AAPI Equity Alliance.

“We worry so much about serving our Asian seniors because they don’t speak English well. And even those who speak English well don’t want to go to mainstream services because they don’t understand the culture,” Quon said.

I talked to Daniel Ichinose, a research director at OC Action, an Orange County-based organization that promotes civic engagement among AAPI and Latino communities. He’s done demographic research on Asian and Asian American communities in the U.S. and said there’s still significant stigma attached to the issue of mental health.

“An incident like this can serve to raise the visibility of those issues in our communities and hopefully stimulate some conversation,” Ichinose said. “I think there's been some progress in terms of the community's openness to discussing these kinds of issues, but, you know, we still have a long way to go."

For more, read Robert’s brief and check out our resources listed on the website.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

COVID-era eviction protections are set to end in the city and county of Los Angeles on Feb. 1. But the L.A. County Board of Supervisors could vote today to extend that six months . Here’s a guide on everything you need to know about the lifting of these rules.

. Here’s a guide on everything you need to know about the lifting of these rules. After 30 years, Roscoe’s Chicken n’ Waffles on Pico has closed. This was a frequent stop for many, including President Barack Obama. But fear not, the owner Herb Hudson told Eater LA that they’re shifting “Pico operations into a bigger, more comfortable space” in the newer Mid-City flagship location. ( Eater LA )

in the newer Mid-City flagship location. ( ) This winter, Orange County has been without an emergency shelter for the unhoused for the first time in many years. That could change with a vote by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

for the unhoused for the first time in many years. That could change with a vote by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. Another mass shooting occurred Monday in California, in an agricultural area up north. A suspect was taken into custody . ( AP )

. ( ) Could we soon be advised to get a COVID vaccine every year like the flu shot? The Food and Drug Administration is currently contemplating a change in their vaccination strategybut there’s questions about whether such a move would be effective.

The Food and Drug Administration is currently contemplating a change in their vaccination strategybut there’s questions about whether such a move would be effective. The “independent state legislative theory,” is something that voting rights advocates worry would change how U.S. elections are carried out. Though most Supreme Court Justices voiced skepticism over the idea last month, there is still concern that some version of it could be endorsed .

. The Oscar nominations were announced this morning. My colleague John Horn explains why he thinks we’ll see some unusual titles on the list: box office hits.

Wait... One More Thing

The Star Dance Studio: 'Center Of The Happiness'

Couples who frequented Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park celebrate the Lunar New Year, dancing, at a Burbank restaurant (Mariana Dale / LAist)

Before Saturday night’s shooting, the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park was a place of joy, a place where the older immigrants and longtime community members gathered together and danced their hearts out, doing the tango or the samba.

So, for my must-read pick of the week, I want to focus on them. The grandparents, the aunties and uncles. The senior citizens that found happiness with dancing. The ones who use ballroom dancing as an effort to stay young and free.

My colleague Mariana Dale spent time in a Burbank restaurant on Sunday where several of the Star Dance social dancers convened to celebrate the Lunar New Year. There, husband and wife, Rick and Perin Price, twirled among friends in L.A.’s Thai community. The couple hadn’t been to Star Dance since New Year’s Eve, they told Mariana, but it’s a place they frequented.

Perin Price is devastated about the shooting that has so far taken 11 lives but is resolved to not let the incident keep her down. “It hurt my feelings that it happened to that group of people,” Price said. “But no matter what, it will not stop us from dancing. I mean, that's just our life.”

Social organizer and dancer Pashree Silapee said the Star Dance Studio served as such an important place for that community. If it closes, Silape said, "It's gonna hurt the society, because we use that as the center of the happiness.”

Read the rest of Mariana’s story here.