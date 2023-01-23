Support for LAist comes from
What We Know So Far: Death Toll Rises To 11 In Monterey Park Mass Shooting. What We Know As The Investigation Continues

News

Coalition Of Groups Comes Together To Try To Serve Mental Health Needs Of Monterey Park AAPI Victims

By  Robert Garrova
Published Jan 23, 2023 3:40 PM
Police SUV's are parked in front of a barricade with "Road Closed" and "Do Not Enter" signs. A line of red and white tented stalls are set up on the other side and recede into the distance. A red banner stretches over the road overhead that has Chinese characters and in English, "Happy Year of the Rabbit," and includes what looks to be the name of a corporate sponsor, Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel.
Police work near the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023. The mass shooting happened during Lunar New Year festivities, with many victims coming from the AAPI community.
(Robyn Beck
/
AFP via Getty Images)
A coalition of groups is coming together to see how they might serve the mental health needs of victims, victims’ families and the larger Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in the wake of the Monterey Park shooting.

What is the coalition?

The AAPI Equity Alliance is a trade group of dozens of nonprofits that started coming together Sunday to find mental health resources for the AAPI community. Myron Quon, CEO of Pacific Asian Counseling Services and board member for AAPI Equity Alliance said his community needs more mental health resources tailored to their needs.

A focus on elders

Quon said there are major gaps when it comes to accessible mental health services for the older AAPI demographic. He says his and other groups are looking at setting up support groups and other resources in the coming days.

Language and cultural barriers

Quon was less than two miles away from the shooting when it happened. He says his community is still distraught and it doesn’t make things easier that the victims were in their 50s or older.

“We worry so much about serving our Asian seniors because they don’t speak English well. And even those who speak English well don’t want to go to mainstream services because they don’t understand the culture,” Quon said.

Resources for the AAPI community

If you need help

Resources for anyone in crisis

Assistance For Mental Health Crises Or Support

How you can help

  • GoFundMe has set up a dedicated fundraising page to support survivors and loved ones of the mass shooting. The list includes:

  • GoFundMe says these funds are verified, meaning their team is ensuring donations will be used as claimed. You can see the full list here.

About the Monterey Park shooting

Update

  • A mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park late in the evening on Saturday, Jan. 21, left 10 people dead at the scene and 10 others wounded. An 11th victim died Monday.

  • What we know so far:

      • About those killed: The youngest person killed was 57 and four others were in their 70s. 
      • Still searching for a reason. “We still don't have a motive, but we want to know the motive behind this tragic event, and the FBI continues to collaborate with us in that portion of the investigation,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday.
      • Motive remains unknown: The gunman has been identified as a 72-year-old man who authorities said died by suicide as police approached his cargo van in Torrance late Sunday morning

    • As we report on that shooting, we are also resurfacing resources and previous reporting that can help people understand the context and get help, if needed.

    • Read our live coverage: Death Toll Rises To 11 In Monterey Park Mass Shooting. What We Know As The Investigation Continues

