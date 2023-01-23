Investigation Continues Into Motive Of Gunman, 72, In Monterey Park Mass Shooting. What We Know So Far
Investigators are continuing to look into the motivation of a 72-year-old man who shot and killed 10 people, wounded 10 others and then took his own life during a standoff with police the next day.
The shooter was identified as Huu Can Tran. Authorities said Sunday that he was found dead of a self-inflicted gun wound in Torrance. No victims names were released Sunday, although authorities did say five were male and five female.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Tran saw Torrance police following him at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday, pulled into a parking lot and shot himself as the officers were walking up to his van. Tran wasn't pronounced dead at the scene until almost 1 p.m.
Next Steps
After announcing the identity of the gunman and reporting that he was dead, Luna said:
"Although that closes a portion of a very long day for all of us, the investigation is still ongoing. Sheriff's homicide detectives are working around the clock gathering additional information and working on determining the motive behind this extremely tragic event."
Luna also said the death toll could have been higher without the intervention of “two brave community members" at a second location about 15 to 20 minutes after the deadly shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park.
That second incident, at another dance hall in nearby Alhambra, ended when Luna said those bystanders "decided they were going to jump in action and disarm him.” The two reportedly got the firearm and the armed man ran away.
Luna described the weapon recovered at Alhambra as a semi-automatic assault pistol with an extended large capacity magazine attached to it. A handgun was also recovered from the van in Torrance.
About The Standoff
By late Sunday morning, SWAT vehicles had boxed in a white van in a parking lot near the intersection of Sepulveda and Hawthorne Boulevards. Earlier in the day, authorities had said a "vehicle of interest" was a white cargo van and had asked law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a car matching the description.
Even as the standoff was underway, Luna encouraged people to come forward with any information about the alleged shooter and the sheriff's department released a grainy image of the suspected gunman.
What We Know About The Shooting
The Monterey Park Police Department got a call of shots fired and officers were at the scene in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue at Star Dance about 10:22 p.m.
This all happened in a reportedly crowded ballroom dance studio on Garvey Avenue just west of Garfield Boulevard.
Monterey Park, in the San Gabriel Valley, is 65% Asian and home to many immigrants from China.
A large Lunar New Year festival had concluded down the street about an hour before the shooting.
What We Know About The Victims And Location
- 10 people were pronounced dead inside the location. Five are female and five are male.
- At least 10 additional victims were taken to hospitals. Sheriff's officials said their conditions ranged "from stable to critical."
- The Star Dance studio has been in business more than 30 years, according to its website. People in the area say it's a popular spot for older Chinese people and anyone can come in to learn to dance.
Victim's Resource Center
A resource center has been opened at the Langley Senior Citizen Center in Monterey Park for survivors and family and friends of victims, though authorities have not yet identified the victims. Food, shelter, counseling, translation, and immigration services are being offered.
- Address: 400 W Emerson Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91754
- The Asian Mental Health Collective has a U.S. therapist directory with professionals who specialize in serving the AAPI community.
- AMHC also has a range of free mental health support groups. (https://www.asianmhc.org/amhc-support-groups/)
- NAMI California’s list of AAPI mental health resources
- The Asians For Mental Health Therapist Directory
- The California Victims Compensation Board reimburses mental health services for victims and their families.
- Changing Tides, part of the Little Tokyo Service Center, offers stipends for AAPI youth seeking therapy. (https://thechangingtides.org/)
Read our live coverage: Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves 10 Dead, 10 Wounded. What We Know So Far
Trauma resources for adults and employers:
-
- Coping in the Aftermath of a Shooting (American Counseling Association)
- Supporting Employees in Coping with Community Violence (Employee Assistance for Education – EASE)
- Trauma and Disaster Mental Health (American Counseling Association)
How to help children make sense of the news:
- What To Say To Kids When The News Is Scary (NPR)
- Parent Guidelines For Helping Youth After The Recent Shooting (The National Child Traumatic Stress Network – English/Spanish)
- Talking to Children About Violence: Tips For Parents And Teachers (National Association of School Psychologists)
- Helping Children Cope With Frightening News (Child Mind Institute)
- Teaching in the Wake of Violence (Facing History and Ourselves)
- An example of a calming technique to help kids with stressful situations (Coping Skills For Kids)
- Younger kids may not yet have the language to express their feelings. Here's a helpful list of words for emotions. (University of California, Santa Barbara)
About The Investigation
Monterey Park Police were the first to respond. As is common for smaller city police departments, LASD Homicide investigators took the lead. Sheriff's officials said they're working closely with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the Los Angeles FBI officials and numerous other law enforcement agencies.
In addition, President Biden was briefed:
Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park.— President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2023
I’m monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead.
About The Lunar New Year Celebration
The celebration in Monterey Park is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California — with estimated crowds of more than 100,000 a day in previous years. Events planned in the city Sunday were canceled.
Why One Alhambra Restaurant Opened Sunday Night
Lunar New Year is a high volume day in Asian American communities — but in the wake of the shootings, revenue was not the priority.
At Yang’s Kitchen in Alhambra, a restaurant about 10 minutes away from the shooting, owner Christian Yang decided to cancel brunch out of concern for his employees.
“Most people were unnerved and a little bit scared," he said. "Our front of house staff, which works directly in the front, were apprehensive and worried.”
He was expecting a big turnout. “Together with the loss of revenue and still paying staff, it's going to be a huge blow for us,” Yang said.
Later, after the shooter was found, Yang decided to open for dinner. “I feel like it's out of respect for the victims, like showing some resiliency while still paying respects to them.”
The shooting marks yet another obstacle that restaurants must face in the wake of COVID and rising food prices due to inflation.
“I hope diners can understand this kind of stuff," he said. "Over the past few years, there’s been a lot of nasty diners, like a little bit of entitlement, and it’s taking a toll on a lot of people, I just hope that people become a little bit more empathetic or sympathetic. Maybe not just for restaurants, but towards each other in general.”
Recent Mass Shootings
NPR reports.
The shooting in Monterey Park comes amid an already violent year for the U.S.
The country has seen at least 33 mass shootings in 2023 alone, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.
The archive defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are injured or killed, other than the shooter.
An estimated 2,539 people have been killed by gun violence so far this year, including 1,452 suicides.
“We don’t have to live this way,” Brady, a group working to combat gun violence, tweeted in response to the shooting. “We need #GunReformNow.”
What Else You Should Know
We're bringing you more information as it comes in. Listen to 89.3 KPCC FM for live coverage.
Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to remain anonymous you can call crime stoppers at 800-222-8477.
How We're Reporting On This
Caitlin Hernández is updating LAist Monday based on official reports and contributions from their colleagues.
Resources For The AAPI Community
Resources For Anyone In Crisis
- Steinberg Institute website, links to mental health resources and care throughout California
- Institute on Aging's 24/7 Friendship Line (especially for people who have disabilities or are over 60), 1-800-971-0016 or call 415-750-4138 to volunteer.
- Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, 24/7 Access Line 1-800-854-7771.
- The Crisis Text Line, Text "HOME" (741-741) to reach a trained crisis counselor.
- California Psychological Association Find a Psychologist Locator
- Psychology Today guide to therapist
If You Need Immediate Help
- If you or someone you know is in crisis and need immediate help, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or go here for online chat.
More Guidance
- Find 5 Action Steps for helping someone who may be suicidal, from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
- Six questions to ask to help assess the severity of someone's suicide risk, from the Columbia Lighthouse Project.
- To prevent a future crisis, here's how to help someone make a safety plan.