Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves 10 Dead, 10 Wounded. What We Know So Far

We'll continue to update this story throughout the day.

Ten people have been killed and another 10 hospitalized in a mass shooting in Monterey Park that took place shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

In response to concerns that the shooting was motivated by hate, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said: "We don't know if this is a hate crime as defined by law, but who walks into a dance hall and guns down 20 people?"

He described the shooter as an Asian man.

About this story's language You might notice this story includes the suspected shooter's race. Under our newsroom's style guide, Dialogue, we typically do not share this because police descriptions can often apply to thousands of people and dangerously encourage discrimination. We are including it here in the context of questions about whether this shooting is potentially a hate crime — defined as acting with prejudice on the basis of ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or similar grounds. A shooting last year in Laguna Woods — where the shooter and victims shared the same race — was motivated by historic Chinese-Taiwanese tensions.

That person is still at large and Luna said they have few details to release at this time.

"Please be patient with us because as we're interviewing victims and witnesses, we've gotten different descriptions of one suspect," Luna said.

He also said he's increasing law enforcement presence throughout Monterey Park and at other Lunar New Year events.

"And that's not to indicate that we think there's a threat there," he said. "We're just taking every precaution we can. We don't want anybody else to get hurt."

Currently, there is no shelter in place order. In Torrance as of 11:39 a.m., SWAT vehicles boxed in a white van in a parking lot near the intersection of Sepulveda and Hawthorne Boulevard. Earlier, officials said a "vehicle of interest" was a white cargo van. It's unclear if this is the vehicle in question, but our newsroom is monitoring this closely.



Live Now: Watch The Press Conference

Press conferences have happened throughout the morning. Watch the latest here:

What We Know

Law enforcement at the scene of a mass shooting on Jan. 22, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. Ten people were killed and at least 10 wounded. (Eric Thayer / Getty Images)

This all happened in a reportedly crowded ballroom dance studio on Garvey Avenue just west of Garfield Blvd.

A large Lunar New Year festival had concluded down the street about an hour before the shooting. The motive and information about the victims is still unknown.

Monterey Park Police Dept. officers got a call of shots fired and were at the scene in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue at about 10:22 p.m.

"When officers arrived at the location, they observed numerous victims and patrons in the parking lot of the business. Additional officers made entry into the business and located numerous gunshot victims," according to that release.

Authorities said a separate incident took place at a dance studio in nearby Alhambra. That is being investigated, possibly in connection to the Monterey Park shooting. In that case a male walked in with a firearm and it was wrestled away. That person then left the scene. Luna said that it occurred 17 to 20 minutes after Monterey Park.

About The Investigation

FBI agents walk down the scene in Monterey Park on January 22, 2023. (Josie Huang / LAist )

Monterey Park Police were the first to respond. As is common for smaller city police departments, LASD Homicide investigators are now taking the lead. Sheriff's officials said they're working closely with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the Los Angeles FBI officials and numerous other law enforcement agencies.

In addition, President Biden has been briefed:

The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 22, 2023

Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park.



I’m monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2023

What We Know About the Victims And Location

10 people were pronounced dead inside the location. Five are female and five are male.

At least 10 additional victims were taken to hospitals. Sheriff's officials said their conditions ranged "from stable to critical."

The Star Dance studio has been in business more than 30 years, according to its website. People in the area say it's a popular spot for older Chinese people and anyone can come in to learn to dance.

About The Lunar New Year Celebration

The scene Sunday morning on what should have been a busy stretch of road celebration Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. (Phoenix Tso / LAist)

The celebration in Monterey Park is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California — with estimated crowds of more than 100,000 a day in previous years. Events planned for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. have now been canceled.



The Context

NPR reports.

The shooting in Monterey Park comes amid an already violent year for the U.S.



The country has seen at least 33 mass shootings in 2023 alone, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.



The archive defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are injured or killed, other than the shooter.



An estimated 2,539 people have been killed by gun violence so far this year, including 1,452 suicides.



“We don’t have to live this way,” Brady, a group working to combat gun violence, tweeted in response to the shooting. “We need #GunReformNow.”

What Else You Should Know

We will bring you more information as it comes in. Listen to 89.3 KPCC FM for live coverage of the press conferences.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to remain anonymous you can call crime stoppers at 800-222-8477.



How We're Reporting On This

Julia Paskin and Rebecca Gutierrez are making calls and monitoring official accounts. Josie Huang and Phoenix Tso are in Monterey Park. Michael Flores will report from Little Saigon's Tet Festival. Caitlin Hernández is compiling those reports for LAist.

Main takeaways from Monterey Park press conference: Suspect is still at large. Preliminary description of suspect is of an Asian male, 30-50. White cargo van is of interest.



People are encouraged to go about New Year events as planned. Update on investigation in few hrs. — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) January 22, 2023

