Caitlin HernándezOn-Call Assistant Producer, Community Engagement | (they/them)
My job can look a little different depending on the day, but I'm always helping to build relationships between LAist and the rest of L.A. For more than a year, I've helped answer thousands of questions, connected with hundreds of people through our texting service, and designed engaging ways to get important information to you.
In my free time, I'm a busy dog parent to an anxious poodle and I write queer-focused stories through an intersectional lens.
Stories by Caitlin Hernández
-
HealthHere's a list of places that are offering financial assistance, food aid, rent relief, debt relief and more. We regularly update it.
-
Arts and EntertainmentGrace Baldridge and other queer artists have found a fanbase. But when will the mainstream Christian music scene catch on?
-
FoodHow Noa Noa Place Turned A Boyle Heights Sports Bar Into A Queer Latinx Hub -- In The Middle Of A PandemicThere's more than money at stake in this new space where alcohol-infused aguas frescas meet luchador-level swagger.
-
NewsL.A.'s streets can be a rough ride. Data from the 2020 Census will help inform road expansions and repairs for the next 10 years.
-
NewsOn a hot corner in Watts over the weekend, a backpack giveaway by Lora King -- daughter of the late Rodney King -- aimed to help kids get ready for the school year and continued the conversations on race.
-
NewsAs the pandemic continues to curb in-person census outreach, community clinics are working to boost census response numbers to help the communities they serve -- and their future.
-
NewsAmong other things, census data helps determine how much federal funding these clinics get. Some community clinics are doing their own census outreach, urging patients to participate in the decennial count.
-
NewsCensus undercounts have been a big issue in L.A. County for decades -- there's even a 14-point list of reasons. In Cudahy, one mother's life is at the intersection of at least seven of these.
-
NewsCensus undercounts have been a big issue in L.A. County for decades -- and there's even a 14-point list of reasons. In Cudahy, one mother's life is at the intersection of at least seven of these
-
NewsAlmost two dozens caravans hit the streets throughout L.A. County, as census response rates remain extremely low in some communities.