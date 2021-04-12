Caitlin Hernández

My job can look a little different depending on the day, but I'm always helping to build relationships between LAist and the rest of L.A. For more than a year, I've helped answer thousands of questions, connected with hundreds of people through our texting service, and designed engaging ways to get important information to you.

In my free time, I'm a busy dog parent to an anxious poodle and I write queer-focused stories through an intersectional lens.