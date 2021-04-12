Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
Untitled design.jpg

Caitlin Hernández

On-Call Assistant Producer, Community Engagement | (they/them)
Connect
Stay Connected

My job can look a little different depending on the day, but I'm always helping to build relationships between LAist and the rest of L.A. For more than a year, I've helped answer thousands of questions, connected with hundreds of people through our texting service, and designed engaging ways to get important information to you.

In my free time, I'm a busy dog parent to an anxious poodle and I write queer-focused stories through an intersectional lens.

Stories by Caitlin Hernández

Load More
Support for LAist comes from:
Become a sponsor