LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know

Eviction protections for renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are currently set to expire throughout Los Angeles County at the end of the month.

First put in place in March 2020, the policies have helped to stave off evictions during the pandemic. L.A. officials at the city and county level have kept COVID-19 renter protections in place longer than other parts of the country, a situation strongly opposed by local landlords who’ve pushed for a return to pre-pandemic rules.

If the rules are not extended by local lawmakers before Jan. 31, tenant advocates worry that the scheduled expiration of COVID-19 protections will lead to a wave of evictions and homelessness among renters still struggling from job loss, illness or family member deaths. According to recent U.S. Census Bureau surveys, about 226,000 L.A. households remain behind on rent. An estimated 249,000 children live in those households.

Even if the COVID-19 rules are not extended, tenant rights in L.A. will not fully go back to “normal” on Feb. 1. Pandemic-era rules could soon go away, but new local protections are taking their place.

Navigating these changes can be daunting. Government websites are confusing. Online advice is often conflicting. Understanding which regulations apply to your situation is no easy task.

This guide is your roadmap for what’s currently scheduled to change for L.A. renters. A lot depends on where you live and the kind of building you occupy.

A quick note before we begin: We’re not attorneys, and this guide can’t address the complexities of every unique housing situation. If you’re still confused or uncertain about how the rules apply to you, reach out to legal experts for help (we’ve included info on how to do that below).

The Biggest Change Scheduled For Next Month

Starting Feb. 1, tenants will no longer be able to put off paying rent because of harms brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reduced household income due to COVID-related job loss, illness or death will no longer be grounds for deferring rent. If you don’t pay your February rent on time, you could be evicted.

“The biggest takeaway I think people should be aware of is that starting Feb. 1, tenants have to pay their full rent,” said Trinidad Ocampo, Directing Attorney of Housing and Homeless Prevention Programs at Neighborhood Legal Services of L.A. County.

“There are no more COVID-related hardships to excuse non-payment of rent,” she said.

However, new protections are coming online in some parts of L.A. that could briefly stave off an eviction for certain tenants. More on that below.

Could The Deadline Change?

Yes. For now, COVID-19 eviction protections are set to expire after Jan. 31. But local lawmakers could always make a last-minute decision to extend the rules.

L.A.’s City Council has been consistently planning for a Jan. 31 sunset date. But last month, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors asked staff to report back on possibly extending the pandemic eviction protections for six more months.

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal to extend COVID-19 tenant protections through June 30. If the supervisors approve the extension, the county’s rules would also continue in the city of L.A.

What Should I Do If I Get Pay-Or-Quit Notice?

Unlike earlier in the pandemic, you won’t be able to delay February rent by providing a COVID impact statement to your landlord. If you don’t pay your full February rent on time, your landlord could give you a three-day notice to pay or leave. This is the first legally required step of an eviction.

If you get a notice to pay or quit, act fast. Tenant advocates say you should focus on paying your February rent within that three-day window if at all possible. Failure to pay after receiving notice could lead to your landlord filing a case against you in eviction court.

What If My Landlord Files For Eviction?

If you fail to pay within three days, your landlord can file for an “unlawful detainer,” which is basically an eviction lawsuit against you. Once you receive an unlawful detainer notice, you’ll only have five days to respond to it in writing with the eviction court.

Tenant advocates say it’s crucial that you respond within that five-day window. Failure to file an answer with the court could lead to a “default judgment” against you, essentially meaning that you’ve lost your case and will be locked out of your home by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

“The eviction lawsuit process moves very fast,” said Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles staff attorney Jonathan Jager. “People need to be proactive and on time in responding to things.”



Who Can I Reach For Help Fighting An Eviction?

Since time is of the essence, if you’re facing an eviction and want to fight it, reach out for legal help right away. Legal aid providers have partnered with the city and county of L.A. to offer tenant assistance through StayHousedLA.org. Residents of L.A. County can visit that website to read more about their rights, submit a request for legal help or sign up for tenant workshops.

Another resource that could be useful for tenants facing eviction is TenantPowerToolkit.org. This website allows tenants to generate a response to eviction filings by inputting their information into an online form.

The site helps you produce a written answer to the court within the five-day window. This response alone won’t stop an eviction — you should still seek legal help — but it could prevent a swift default judgment, giving you more time to prepare your defense.



I’ve Paid My Rent. Can I Still Be Evicted?

Failing to pay rent is one of the main reasons for eviction. But it’s not the only one. Landlords can also file for eviction over nuisances, lease violations, plans to take an apartment off the rental market, or — in some cases — for no specific reason at all.

Depending on your housing situation, there may be limits on why your landlord can evict you. These are known as “just cause” eviction protections, meaning your landlord must have a justified reason for evicting you.

You are protected against evictions without a justified cause if you fall into one of the following categories:

Live in rent-controlled housing in the city of L.A.

Live in rent-controlled housing in another city with local rent control including Santa Monica, Inglewood, Culver City, Pasadena, West Hollywood, Bell Gardens, Beverly Hills and Pomona

Live in rent-controlled housing in unincorporated L.A. County. Check to see if you live in an unincorporated area here

Have lived for at least one year in most California rental housing built more than 15 years ago, as outlined in state law AB 1482, known as the Tenant Protection Act of 2019

For renters who live within L.A. city boundaries, the L.A. City Council recently voted to expand just cause to about 396,000 households that previously lacked those protections. Housing units built after 1978 aren’t old enough to be covered by the city’s local rent control law.

But the council voted in favor of expanding just cause to non-rent-controlled units, with one major caveat: tenants in newer buildings will only receive just cause protections after the expiration of their first lease, or after six months of tenancy — whichever comes first.

If just cause protections apply to your housing unit, make sure your landlord specifies why they are evicting you. You may be entitled to relocation assistance if you’re being evicted through no fault of your own (for example, if you’ve followed the terms of your lease and paid rent on time, but your landlord now wants to move one of their family members into your unit).

If you lack just cause protections — perhaps you’re renting an apartment in a newer building outside the city of L.A. — your landlord can evict you without a stated reason. However, they still must provide you with a 30-day or 60-day eviction notice, depending on the circumstances.

How Do I Know If I Live In Rent-Controlled Housing?

We wish this had a simple answer, but local governments have not made it easy to figure out which buildings are covered by rent control. You’ll have to do some research on your own, or reach out to a local tenant rights expert (more on that below) for help.

Here are a couple ways to get started:

If you live in the city of L.A., plug your address into zimas.lacity.org. Once you’ve found your building on the map, click the “housing” tab on the left hand drop-down menu. The “Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO)” field should say “Yes” if you’re covered by rent control.

For other cities, our recent rent hike guide features information about many local forms of rent control. Whether your building is rent controlled or not largely has to do with when it was built. Different cities have different cut-offs. For instance, rent control in Santa Monica generally applies to rental housing built before April 10, 1979. But in Baldwin Park, rent control generally applies to rental housing built before Jan. 1, 1995.

If you are not covered by any form of local rent control, you still may have just cause protections and rent hike limits through state law AB 1482. This law applies to most rental housing in California built more than 15 years ago.

What About Back Rent? When Is That Due?

If you still owe rent from earlier in the pandemic, that debt isn’t scheduled to come due all at once on Feb. 1. You’ll have more time to repay your back rent.

The repayment deadlines will differ depending on where you live. Here are the deadlines in the city of L.A.:

Unpaid rent from March 2020 through September 2021 must be paid by Aug. 1, 2023.

Unpaid rent from October 2021 through January 2023 must be paid by Feb. 1, 2024.

If you live anywhere else in L.A. County, you’ll have to pay your back rent one year after it came due. For example, July 2022 rent debt must be paid by July 1, 2023, but January 2023 rent debt won’t come due until Jan. 1, 2024.

If you have rent debt, be sure to prioritize your February 2023 rent first. Tenant advocates say renters should explicitly tell landlords they’re intending to pay their February rent — not making a payment toward their back rent, which can be paid off later.

“If you're paying by check, note it on the note line,” said the Legal Aid Foundation’s Jonathan Jager. “If you're paying in cash, include a little note. If you're paying online, it would really depend on the system. But you could follow it up with an email or text.”

What If I Can’t Pay My February Rent On Time?

Depending on where you live, you might not face eviction right away if you come up short on February rent. That’s because elected officials in the city and county of L.A. have recently passed new thresholds for eviction over non-payment of rent.

In unincorporated parts of L.A. County, tenants can fall behind by about one month’s worth of rent before their landlord is allowed to pursue an eviction over non-payment. This policy was approved by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors last year.

Tenants covered by this protection can’t be evicted until they owe more than one month’s worth of “fair market rent,” as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Here are the current fair market rent standards for the L.A. area:

$1,534 for a studio apartment

$1,747 for a one-bedroom apartment

$2,222 for a two-bedroom apartment

$2,888 for a three-bedroom apartment

$3,170 for a four-bedroom apartment

The L.A. City Council recently voted to mirror this protection within the city of L.A. The threshold set by the city is the same as the above threshold set by the county.

Can My Landlord Increase My Rent?

This depends on where you live, and what kind of housing you occupy.

In the city of L.A., tenants in rent-controlled housing are protected from rent hikes until Feb. 1, 2024. Why? The city implemented a rent freeze for tenants in rent-controlled housing back when the pandemic began, and the ban on rent hikes will continue for another year.

Mateo Gil, a community organizer with Strategic Actions for a Just Economy, said renters facing illegal rent hikes in the city of L.A. can take action.

“It is advised for them to notify their landlord that the increase is invalid and to file a complaint with the housing department,” he said. “And also to share this information with their neighbors, and to begin having more conversations with neighbors about what's going on.”

Elsewhere, rent increases have been allowed for a while now. You’ll have to navigate a labyrinthine maze of overlapping local and state laws governing allowable rent hikes to figure out what applies to you. Some cities currently limit increases for tenants in rent controlled housing to around 3%. But others allow higher rent hikes. Tenants covered by the state’s Tenant Protection Act of 2019 can currently receive annual rent hikes of up to 10%.

For tenants living in recently constructed apartments, there are no caps on rent increases at all.



What Happens If I Have To Move Somewhere Cheaper?

In the city of L.A., your landlord may be required to help pay for your move if you’re priced out by a large rent hike.

This is due to a recent L.A. City Council vote requiring relocation payments for “economic displacement” resulting from any rent increase above 10%. Landlords who displace tenants through large hikes must pay three times the “fair market rent” (see figures above) plus $1,411 in moving expenses. If you owe back rent from earlier in the pandemic, landlords can deduct your debts from the relocation payment.

Still not sure what rent hikes are allowed in your building? Get started on figuring that out by reading LAist’s rent hike cheat sheet from last year.

What About Roommates And Pets That Moved In During The Pandemic?

Throughout the pandemic, COVID-19 regulations have protected L.A. renters from eviction over unauthorized occupants or pets who moved in during the pandemic.

But starting Feb. 1, tenants with roommates or pets not approved by their landlords could soon be at risk of eviction in many parts of L.A. — unless lawmakers act soon.

In the city of L.A., nothing will change on this front… at least not for now. The L.A. City Council recently voted to extend existing protections for unauthorized occupants and pets for one more year, until Jan. 31, 2024.

But tenant rights advocates say the L.A. County protections (which apply to people who live in the county outside of the city of L.A.) are currently set to expire with nothing to take their place. This could leave renters outside the city of L.A. vulnerable to eviction if their new roommates or pets violate the terms of their lease. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is set to vote Tuesday on a proposed one-year extension of these protections.

What Resources Can I Turn To For Help?

Tenants who need help or advice can contact local legal aid organizations through StayHousedLA.org. However, local eviction attorneys say they’re being inundated with requests. If you can’t find an attorney, there are other resources that may help.

TenantPowerToolkit.org can help you quickly respond to a filing in eviction court, as described earlier in this guide.

L.A. County runs Self-Help Legal Access Centers where tenants representing themselves in eviction court can seek legal information from trained attorneys.

The Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles hosts eviction trial workshops on Thursdays. You can sign up through StayHousedLA.org/workshops or by calling 888-694-0040.

The Eviction Defense Network also holds workshops on Saturdays at 9 a.m., and on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. You can join those workshops via Zoom or by calling 214-485-8112.