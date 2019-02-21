Julia Barajas

I was born in downtown L.A. and raised in South Gate.

When I was 12, I started getting bussed out to schools in the South Bay. This experience gave me early exposure to educational inequities in our region. Since then, I’ve studied at private and public universities across the country.

I know that education can transform lives, but I also know it’s often used to uphold existing systems of power. My focus is on how students navigate obstacles that come their way, with an emphasis on those who have been historically excluded or remain underrepresented.

This includes first generation college students; DACA and Pell Grant recipients; students who are parents; Black and Latino men; BIPOC and women in STEM; and incarcerated students. I’ll also keep tabs on the pandemic’s ongoing effects on academic achievement and mental health.

The question of who will become our next teachers, principals, therapists, doctors, lawyers also matters to me. I’ll be looking closely at professional and graduate schools in Southern California. About 1 in 8 people in the United States carries student loan debt — I’ll keep the cost of earning a degree on my radar. Accountability journalism, of course, will be central to my reporting, but I’m equally interested in learning about programs and policies that work.