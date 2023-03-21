Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Housing and Homelessness

With COVID Eviction Rules Set To Expire, LA County Supervisors Weigh New Renter Protections

By  David Wagner
Published Mar 21, 2023 5:30 AM
A "For Rent" sign in rent letters on a yellow background is on the wall of a building with a palm tree to its right.
A "For Rent" sign is seen on a building Hollywood.
(Robyn Beck
/
AFP via Getty Images)
We need to hear from you.
Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.
IN THIS ARTICLE

With COVID-19 eviction limits set to expire throughout Los Angeles County late next week, some elected leaders want to pass new renter protections tied to the region’s homelessness crisis.

Why now

For three years, the county’s COVID-19 rules have protected low-income renters from eviction if they couldn’t pay rent on time due to the pandemic’s economic impacts. But those protections are scheduled to go away on March 31.

Ahead of that deadline, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on proposals that would stop landlords from evicting tenants without a stated reason, or because of unauthorized pets and roommates who moved in during the pandemic.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Why it matters

Renting In LA

County officials put an end-date on the local COVID-19 state of emergency last month. But they also recently declared a new state of emergency over homelessness. That declaration would provide the basis for new tenant protections.

At last count, more than 69,000 people were unhoused across L.A. County, a number that has only grown in recent years.

What’s next

If the proposal put forward by county supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Hilda Solis is approved:

  • Tenants will receive the additional protections through the end of March 2024.
  • Landlords will also be prevented from raising rents by more than 3% in rent-controlled apartments in unincorporated parts of L.A. County.

Go deeper: LA’s COVID-19 Eviction Rules Are Set To End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know

How to watch the meeting and participate

The board meeting is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Watch live: March 21 meeting

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Listen by phone: (877) 873-8017 Access Code: 111111 (English), 222222 (Español)

Call to participate: (877) 226-8163, then use the code 1336503

What questions do you have about housing in Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist