With COVID Eviction Rules Set To Expire, LA County Supervisors Weigh New Renter Protections

With COVID-19 eviction limits set to expire throughout Los Angeles County late next week, some elected leaders want to pass new renter protections tied to the region’s homelessness crisis.



Why now

For three years, the county’s COVID-19 rules have protected low-income renters from eviction if they couldn’t pay rent on time due to the pandemic’s economic impacts. But those protections are scheduled to go away on March 31 .

Ahead of that deadline, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on proposals that would stop landlords from evicting tenants without a stated reason, or because of unauthorized pets and roommates who moved in during the pandemic.



Why it matters

County officials put an end-date on the local COVID-19 state of emergency last month. But they also recently declared a new state of emergency over homelessness. That declaration would provide the basis for new tenant protections.

At last count, more than 69,000 people were unhoused across L.A. County, a number that has only grown in recent years.



What’s next

If the proposal put forward by county supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Hilda Solis is approved:



Tenants will receive the additional protections through the end of March 2024.

Landlords will also be prevented from raising rents by more than 3% in rent-controlled apartments in unincorporated parts of L.A. County.

Go deeper: LA’s COVID-19 Eviction Rules Are Set To End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know



How to watch the meeting and participate

The board meeting is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Watch live: March 21 meeting

Listen by phone: (877) 873-8017 Access Code: 111111 (English), 222222 (Español)

Call to participate: (877) 226-8163, then use the code 1336503