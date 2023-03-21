With COVID Eviction Rules Set To Expire, LA County Supervisors Weigh New Renter Protections
With COVID-19 eviction limits set to expire throughout Los Angeles County late next week, some elected leaders want to pass new renter protections tied to the region’s homelessness crisis.
Why now
For three years, the county’s COVID-19 rules have protected low-income renters from eviction if they couldn’t pay rent on time due to the pandemic’s economic impacts. But those protections are scheduled to go away on March 31.
Ahead of that deadline, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on proposals that would stop landlords from evicting tenants without a stated reason, or because of unauthorized pets and roommates who moved in during the pandemic.
Why it matters
County officials put an end-date on the local COVID-19 state of emergency last month. But they also recently declared a new state of emergency over homelessness. That declaration would provide the basis for new tenant protections.
At last count, more than 69,000 people were unhoused across L.A. County, a number that has only grown in recent years.
What’s next
If the proposal put forward by county supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Hilda Solis is approved:
- Tenants will receive the additional protections through the end of March 2024.
- Landlords will also be prevented from raising rents by more than 3% in rent-controlled apartments in unincorporated parts of L.A. County.
Go deeper: LA’s COVID-19 Eviction Rules Are Set To End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
How to watch the meeting and participate
The board meeting is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Watch live: March 21 meeting
Listen by phone: (877) 873-8017 Access Code: 111111 (English), 222222 (Español)
Call to participate: (877) 226-8163, then use the code 1336503
-
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after March 31.
-
LA’s New Mayor Promises To Speed Up Homeless Housing Through ‘Master Leasing.’ Here’s What That MeansBass says L.A. will be “master leasing” buildings across the city. Experts say the approach could move people indoors faster, but won’t be a panacea.
-
The city’s law regulating vacation rentals is more than three years old, but a new study suggests violations are rampant.
-
The need for affordable housing in L.A. continues to far exceed the number of vouchers available to low-income renters.
-
Featured in countless true crime stories, the downtown L.A. hotel has had a rough start in getting tenants into the building.
-
Allowable rent hikes depend on where you live, and in what type of building. Here’s your guide to figuring it all out.