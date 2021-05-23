Support for LAist comes from
Goodbye Skyslide, Hello Coffee Bar

By  Olivia Richard
Published May 23, 2021 2:27 PM
A renovation will do away with a slide that gave thrill-seekers a brief ride on the outside of a downtown L.A. skyscraper.

The Skyslide is a glass enclosure that links the 70th and 69th floors of the U.S. Bank Tower. Nearly 1,000 feet off the ground, the slide allows riders to travel from one floor to the other inside a see-through glass enclosure. The ride is a short 45 feet long, but a one-of-a-kind experience.

The slide and deck opened in 2016 with the idea of making the 73-story building a tourist attraction.

Silverstein Properties purchased the U.S. Bank Tower from Singapore real estate company OUE Ltd., a private real estate developer, in 2020 for $430 million.

The new owners are planning a $60 million renovation, which will include adding a coffee bar in the lobby, a lounge with a fireplace on the 54th floor, and more.