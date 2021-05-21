Get Your Tickets: Major League Baseball In SoCal Will Be Back At Full Capacity Next Month

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

The Dodgers and the Angels will go back to full fan capacity on June 15 — the same day California's economy fully reopens.

For games from June 15 through the remainder of the season, every one of the 56,000 seats at Dodger Stadium will go on sale on Thursday, May 27. For the 11 home games on the schedule between now and June 15, the team will continue with distanced pods and sections for fully-vaccinated fans only.

LA together again. pic.twitter.com/itUVFh1js5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 21, 2021

The Angels announced that Angel Stadium will start sales for its full 45,000-seat capacity next week, for games beginning on June 17. Single-game tickets for all remaining regular season home games will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 28 at 9 a.m., the team said.

Both teams announced the return to full capacity shortly after state health officials outlined what to expect on June 15 — capacity limits on businesses will disappear, and so will physical distancing requirements for people attending public events.

The state is recommending — but not requiring — that outdoor venues with more than 10,000 attendees have people verify that they are fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test.