Father’s Day By The Numbers
Every year in June, Americans honor the dads and dad-like figures in their lives on Father’s Day.
On average, three-quarters of men in the United States plan to celebrate Father's Day, and for many people, part of celebrating this day involves a gift.
Last year, Americans spent $20 billion celebrating our dads, with the average American spending $174.10 each. It’s a lot, but it trails behind the $29 billion spent on Mother's Day last year.
A question that comes up a lot is: What to get dad? If you want to take a cue from your fellow Americans, the National Retail Federation found that 49% of shoppers gifted clothing, 46% decided to take pops out for a fun outing, and many went with the good ol’ gift card.