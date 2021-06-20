Support for LAist comes from
Father’s Day By The Numbers

By  Olivia Richard
Published Jun 20, 2021 12:23 PM
Three horizontal rows of colorful ties are overlaid with gold balloons that spell out dad in honor of father's day.
Happy Father's Day!
(Photo by Tim Mossholder
/
Unsplash)
Every year in June, Americans honor the dads and dad-like figures in their lives on Father’s Day.

On average, three-quarters of men in the United States plan to celebrate Father's Day, and for many people, part of celebrating this day involves a gift.

Last year, Americans spent $20 billion celebrating our dads, with the average American spending $174.10 each. It’s a lot, but it trails behind the $29 billion spent on Mother's Day last year.

A question that comes up a lot is: What to get dad? If you want to take a cue from your fellow Americans, the National Retail Federation found that 49% of shoppers gifted clothing, 46% decided to take pops out for a fun outing, and many went with the good ol’ gift card.