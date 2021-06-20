Father’s Day By The Numbers

Your donation, which powers our reporters and keep us independent, will be matched dollar for dollar today during our June Member drive.

Every year in June, Americans honor the dads and dad-like figures in their lives on Father’s Day.

On average, three-quarters of men in the United States plan to celebrate Father's Day, and for many people, part of celebrating this day involves a gift.

Last year, Americans spent $20 billion celebrating our dads, with the average American spending $174.10 each. It’s a lot, but it trails behind the $29 billion spent on Mother's Day last year.

A question that comes up a lot is: What to get dad? If you want to take a cue from your fellow Americans, the National Retail Federation found that 49% of shoppers gifted clothing, 46% decided to take pops out for a fun outing, and many went with the good ol’ gift card.