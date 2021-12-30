Support for LAist comes from
Education

LA Community Colleges To Start 2022 With No Omicron-Related Changes

By  Julia Barajas
Published Dec 30, 2021 10:53 AM
Three students wait outside a campus building at the intersection of two streets. In front of them, a large sign reads "LATTC."
Los Angeles Trade Tech College is one of nine colleges in the Los Angeles Community College system. (Adolfo Guzman-Lopez/LAist)
(Adolfo Guzman-Lopez
/
LAist )
The rapid spread of COVID-19’s most recent variant, omicron, has prompted several public and private universities to issue booster shot mandates and implement temporary returns to remote learning. Officials at some local community colleges, on the other hand, are still weighing their options.

For students in the Los Angeles Community College District, the winter session is still set to begin on Jan. 4, with a mix of online, hybrid and in-person classes. To date, the district has made no changes to established schedules.

The district has about 230,000 students across nine campuses, including East Los Angeles College and Los Angeles Trade Tech. Students, faculty and staff are required to get COVID-19 vaccines to be on site. But the district is still seeking clarification from county and state health officials about whether that includes a booster.

William Boyer, a spokesperson for the district, said authorities are monitoring the situation and that there might be a change in the coming weeks. The next board meeting is scheduled for January 12.

Like other institutions, the community colleges have to navigate a rapidly changing situation, both in regards to what we understand about the danger posed by the omicron variant, as well as changing guidelines about handling exposure to COVID-19.

The changes, he added, might involve the type of masks to be worn, boosters and length of quarantine for infected individuals.

In the meantime, the district will offer an additional day of free COVID-19 testing per week for all students and employees.

What questions do you have about higher education?

