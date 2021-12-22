Cal State And UC Mandate Boosters While Some Campuses Will See A Return To Online Learning

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

California’s public university systems are adapting as COVID-19 cases surge, including returning to earlier modes of instruction and establishing new vaccine requirements.

University of California

Models produced by researchers at UC San Diego signal that the variant will surge through California at the start of next month. On Monday, UC San Diego’s chancellor shared the data with the other campuses. UC President Michael Drake issued a letter to campus leaders the next day, warning about possible spread due to holiday travel and family gatherings. He also called on them to create a plan for a return to campus that “mitigates public health impacts.”

To date, seven of the system’s nine undergraduate campuses – including UC Irvine, UCLA, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego – announced that they will push classes back online for at least the first two weeks. The delay is meant to allow time for testing and, if needed, isolation following winter break.

UC Berkeley and UC Merced, which are on the semester system, are monitoring the situation but haven’t made the switch.

The UC system’s COVID-19 vaccination policy requires students and staff to stay current on their vaccination status, including booster shots, said UC spokesperson Ryan King in an email. Exemptions are available on medical and religious grounds.

Dr. Peter Katona, at UCLA, helps guide some of UC's COVID-19 policies.

“Now that we have winter break and students coming back the first week of January, we expect to see a larger rise,” he said. “How large? We don't know, but we expect a large rise. We don't know when it'll peak or when it'll come down but we are preparing for it.”

California State University

On Wednesday, the CSU announced that faculty, staff and students who are accessing campus have until February 28, or six months after they received their final dose, to fulfill the new requirement. However, individual campuses may establish an earlier date for compliance.

“This is particularly important in light of the rapid rise of cases of COVID-19 throughout the state and nation as the omicron variant spreads,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro.

“In August 2021 we faced a similarly scary and rapid change in COVID-19’s trajectory, and we did what we had to do to enable our students to get back into our classrooms safely,” CSU President Lynn Mahoney said in a letter to the university community. “We did it then, we will do it again.”

We will update this story as more information comes in. Thanks.