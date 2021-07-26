Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Sure, It Didn't Take Much. This Is Now The 3rd Wettest July On Record For Southern California

By  Jacob Margolis
Published Jul 26, 2021 12:17 PM
A U.S. map shows rain/thunderstorms (indicated with a green check patterns, over much of the country, including Southern California. Heavy rain is indicated in red stripes and is also near L.A.
A look at rainy conditions as of early Monday, July 26.
(Courtesy National Weather Service)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

We certainly didn’t expect to be writing the typical, ‘Oh my gosh it’s raining in Los Angeles’ story in July, yet here we are.

“This rainfall is quite unusual,” said David Sweet, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

A backyard in the Crescenta Valley, early morning, showing a grey sky above and a garden with a succulent patch in the center
A wet backyard in Crescenta Valley
(Susanne Whatley/LAist)
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Over the past 24 hours, 0.18 inches of rain have fallen in Downtown LA, and a whopping 0.38 inches have hit Mt. Baldy, officially making this the third wettest July on record for Angelenos.

The moisture is coming from Arizona, which is experiencing an especially heavy monsoon season that’s brought with it dangerous amounts of rainfall.

Here in Southern California, a flash flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Monday night for San Bernardino and Riverside counties, in the mountains and deserts.

Starting Tuesday things are going to dry out and temperatures are going to climb back up into the upper 90s and the low 100s in the Inland Valleys. There’s a slight chance we’ll see a bit of monsoonal moisture Friday and Saturday.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Sadly, it won’t be enough to to fix our terrible drought conditions.

What do you want to know about fires, earthquakes, climate change or any science-related topics?
Jacob Margolis helps Southern Californians understand the science shaping our imperfect paradise and gets us prepared for what’s next.

Related Stories