Sure, It Didn't Take Much. This Is Now The 3rd Wettest July On Record For Southern California

We certainly didn’t expect to be writing the typical, ‘Oh my gosh it’s raining in Los Angeles’ story in July, yet here we are.

Latest radar loop as of 706 AM:



Most of the current activity from #LosAngeles county southward. Expect showers and slight chance of #thunderstorms to gradually spread west and north thru the day. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/gDHthViTfh — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 26, 2021

“This rainfall is quite unusual,” said David Sweet, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

A wet backyard in Crescenta Valley (Susanne Whatley/LAist)

Over the past 24 hours, 0.18 inches of rain have fallen in Downtown LA, and a whopping 0.38 inches have hit Mt. Baldy, officially making this the third wettest July on record for Angelenos.

The moisture is coming from Arizona, which is experiencing an especially heavy monsoon season that’s brought with it dangerous amounts of rainfall .

Heavy rains around Palm Springs have washed out Dillon Road near Thousand Palm Canyon Road. pic.twitter.com/Rc2JmScSt8 — jay calderon (@jaymcalderon) July 26, 2021

Here in Southern California, a flash flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Monday night for San Bernardino and Riverside counties, in the mountains and deserts.

Starting Tuesday things are going to dry out and temperatures are going to climb back up into the upper 90s and the low 100s in the Inland Valleys. There’s a slight chance we’ll see a bit of monsoonal moisture Friday and Saturday.

Sadly, it won’t be enough to to fix our terrible drought conditions.