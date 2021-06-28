Monsoon-Like Thunderstorms Increase Fire Risk In North LA County

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Starting Tuesday, there's a chance of monsoonal thunderstorms across the interior of Southern California's mountains and deserts.

Though rain may seem like a positive during the current heat wave, the National Weather Service says these types of thunderstorms can actually increase the risk of fires.

Dry lightning that often begins before the rainfall can start wildfires. The subsequent downpour can lead to more issues, like flooding.

The biggest risk of thunderstorms causing flooding could come on Wednesday, "as monsoonal moisture peaks in the atmosphere," said National Weather Service meteorologist Rich Thompson.

Elevated fire weather conditions are expected through Thursday.