Cooling Center Struggle
Topline:
Cooling centers — designated locations where people can retreat when it’s baking hot outside — are a key public health strategy during extreme heat waves in cities like L.A. But relatively few people use them.
Why it matters: Many Angelenos don’t have access to air conditioning, good insulation, or even housing, and that’s a big issue as the climate crisis drives hotter and longer heat waves. To address this need, the city and county promote more than 200 libraries and rec centers and over 50 pools as cooling centers during regular hours.
Tracking their use: The city only collects data on who’s using its so-called “augmented” cooling centers, but last year’s record hot and long heat wave in early September offers a snapshot: 2,254 people went to the 11 open cooling centers with extended hours and water. Over 10 days and in a city of 4 million, that’s not many, but it was a big increase from a shorter, but still extreme, heat wave the year before, when only 83 people used the five augmented centers that were open.
What’s next: The city says it is working to prioritize opening cooling centers in the hottest, highest-risk areas, including low-income and older neighborhoods where housing is least likely to have air conditioning or is poorly insulated. But many unhoused and community advocates say that’s far from enough.
Check back soon: We'll have a list cooling centers and other resources to help you beat the heat.
Toxic Algae Is Likely Sickening California's Sea Life. Here's What It Takes To Save A Poisoned Sea LionMarine mammal treatment centers are overwhelmed by sick sea lions, likely due to a toxic algal bloom off of the Southern California coast.
The last time one of the animals was seen in California was in 2008, and prior to that the most recent sighting occurred in 1922.
Meet P-113, P-114, and P-115! These mountain lion kittens are just a few weeks old.
Our winter weather could see the biggest impacts.
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.