Cooling Center Struggle

Topline:

Cooling centers — designated locations where people can retreat when it’s baking hot outside — are a key public health strategy during extreme heat waves in cities like L.A. But relatively few people use them.

Why it matters: Many Angelenos don’t have access to air conditioning, good insulation, or even housing, and that’s a big issue as the climate crisis drives hotter and longer heat waves. To address this need, the city and county promote more than 200 libraries and rec centers and over 50 pools as cooling centers during regular hours.

Tracking their use: The city only collects data on who’s using its so-called “augmented” cooling centers, but last year’s record hot and long heat wave in early September offers a snapshot: 2,254 people went to the 11 open cooling centers with extended hours and water. Over 10 days and in a city of 4 million, that’s not many, but it was a big increase from a shorter, but still extreme, heat wave the year before, when only 83 people used the five augmented centers that were open.

What’s next: The city says it is working to prioritize opening cooling centers in the hottest, highest-risk areas, including low-income and older neighborhoods where housing is least likely to have air conditioning or is poorly insulated. But many unhoused and community advocates say that’s far from enough .

Check back soon: We'll have a list cooling centers and other resources to help you beat the heat.