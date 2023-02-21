Brutal Rain, Wind, Snow And 20 Foot Waves Coming To Southern California

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

A cold air mass is on its way down from British Columbia, bringing with it snow, rain, and extreme wind gusts up to 75 mph starting Thursday and until Sunday. All sorts of concerning weather advisories have been issued for this exceptional storm, but things could get exciting for those at lower elevations because we could see snow in places where it doesn't usually fall.

Low snow levels and some rain: While our mountains 5,000 feet and higher could see multiple feet of snow, we could also see as much as a foot of snow fall between 1,000-2,000 feet. Look for a sprinkling of white in the Antelope and Santa Clarita Valleys, and throughout the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains. Between 1.5-3 inches of rain is expected from the coast to the inland valleys.

Cold temps and big waves: Temperatures will remain in the 30s to low 40s in most spots, except up in the mountains where they’ll drop into the teens. Ventura and Los Angeles counties could see waves of 8-12 feet, with sets up to 16 feet. Minor coastal flooding is a possibility during high tides. Out near Catalina island waves could reach 20 feet because of the extreme winds, according to the National Weather Service.

What's next: The storm should peak between Friday and Saturday, and wrap up by Sunday. There’s another storm anticipated mid next week.