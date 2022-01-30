Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

4.1 Quake Jolts Palomar Mountain Sunday Morning

By  Julia Paskin
Published Jan 30, 2022 12:03 PM
A topgraphic map of Southern California shows the epicenter of the quake inland from the coast.
The Sunday morning quake had an epicenter at Palomar Mountain. Blue outlines show the reports of intensity of shaking.
(Courtesy USGS)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

If you felt the ground move shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, you weren't imagining things. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 was recorded near Palomar Mountain. That's around the Elsinore fault line.

The epicenter was about 17 miles southeast of Temecula and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Seismologist Lucy Jones promptly tweeted the details, and said quakes happen in the same part of the fault about once a year. So, Jones says, "this isn't an everyday occurrence but it isn't unusual."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The United States Geological Survey is asking anyone who felt the quake to report what it was like on their website.

As of midday Sunday more than 5,000 people had responded.

Map of Southern California has colored squares indicating the intensity of shaking reported with the epicenter marked by a red star.
(Courtesy USGS)

As always, any earthquake is a reminder to get ready for an inevitable much larger quake here in Southern California.

The BIG ONE IS COMING. GET PREPARED
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories