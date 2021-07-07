Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

115-Degree Heat Expected In The High Desert This Week

By  Monica Bushman
Published Jul 7, 2021 3:05 PM
An image of a stop sign warning visitors of extreme heat.
An excessive heat warning is in effect Wednesday through Monday for the high desert areas of Hesperia, Victorville and Apple Valley. Temperatures could hit 115 degrees this week, and 120 degrees over the weekend.
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images North America)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

An excessive heat warning is in effect Wednesday through Monday for the high desert areas of Hesperia, Victorville and Apple Valley. Temperatures could hit 115 degrees this week, and 120 degrees over the weekend.

An excessive heat watch will also be in effect for the Coachella Valley and San Diego County deserts from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

This latest heat wave comes on the heels of what was the hottest June on record for some of those desert communities, according to meteorologist Bruno Rodriguez with the National Weather Service in San Diego. The National Weather Service saw the hottest June on record in all three of their climate sites in the desert.

Multiple heat-related hiker fatalities have already been reported this season.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Officials are encouraging people to reconsider strenuous outdoor activity, stay hydrated, and avoid walking pets on asphalt.

Related Stories