115-Degree Heat Expected In The High Desert This Week

An excessive heat warning is in effect Wednesday through Monday for the high desert areas of Hesperia, Victorville and Apple Valley. Temperatures could hit 115 degrees this week, and 120 degrees over the weekend.

An excessive heat watch will also be in effect for the Coachella Valley and San Diego County deserts from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

This latest heat wave comes on the heels of what was the hottest June on record for some of those desert communities, according to meteorologist Bruno Rodriguez with the National Weather Service in San Diego. The National Weather Service saw the hottest June on record in all three of their climate sites in the desert.

Multiple heat-related hiker fatalities have already been reported this season.

Officials are encouraging people to reconsider strenuous outdoor activity, stay hydrated, and avoid walking pets on asphalt.