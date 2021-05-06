Support for LAist comes from
The California State Fair Has Been Postponed And A 'Slimmed Down' Version Might Be Coming

By  Olivia Richard
Published May 6, 2021 10:45 AM
(Courtesy ray_explores via Flickr Creative Commons)
The California State Fair will be postponed this year as Cal Expo has been requested to continue running as a mass vaccination site through the end of September.

For months now, thousands of people have been inoculated each day at the Sacramento site. Cal Expo hosts two mass vaccination locations — one managed by the Sacramento County Public Health Department, the other by Kaiser Permanente — making it one of the largest vaccination sites in the state.

Cal Expo's board of directors will discuss the possibility of a "slimmed down" version of the state fair, which typically opens in July. Officials say their focus remains on helping Gov. Gavin Newsom "in reaching the goal of reopening the state — which includes reopening events."

New dates for the state fair have yet to be announced.