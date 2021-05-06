The California State Fair Has Been Postponed And A 'Slimmed Down' Version Might Be Coming

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

The California State Fair will be postponed this year as Cal Expo has been requested to continue running as a mass vaccination site through the end of September.

For months now, thousands of people have been inoculated each day at the Sacramento site. Cal Expo hosts two mass vaccination locations — one managed by the Sacramento County Public Health Department, the other by Kaiser Permanente — making it one of the largest vaccination sites in the state.

Cal Expo's board of directors will discuss the possibility of a "slimmed down" version of the state fair, which typically opens in July. Officials say their focus remains on helping Gov. Gavin Newsom "in reaching the goal of reopening the state — which includes reopening events."

New dates for the state fair have yet to be announced.