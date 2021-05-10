NBC Won't Broadcast The Golden Globes — At Least Next Year

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Almost everyone in Hollywood privately admits that the Golden Globes aren’t legitimate. On Monday, the award show’s most important benefactor publicly said the same thing, in what could signal a death knell for the annual ceremony.

NBC announced that it would not broadcast next year’s Golden Globes, citing the poor diversity track record of its organizers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has no Black voters.

The network noted that while the HFPA says it’s “committed to meaningful reform,” that overhaul would take time.

NBC said it could resume broadcasting the Golden Globes in two years if the HFPA adopts satisfactory reforms. But even the one-year suspension could be devastating to the HFPA, as the network pays close to $30 million for the show.

The network’s decision followed boycotts by several prominent content creators and actors, including Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Cruise.

Last Friday, Netflix said it was stopping its participation with the HFPA, as did Amazon Studios. Earlier Monday, Warner Bros., HBO and scores of prominent publicists joined the boycott.

The HFPA has been pilloried for decades but new reporting by the Los Angeles Times exposed even deeper problems, including having no Black members among its 87 voters.

The organization recently hired a diversity consultant who promptly left after former president Phil Berk likened Black Lives Matter to a “a racist hate movement.”

