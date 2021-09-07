Michael K. Williams Remembered By Sister, Compton City Councilmember Michelle Chambers

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

The sudden death of actor Michael K. Williams in his Brooklyn apartment is being felt not just in Hollywood but in Compton, where his sister, Michelle Chambers, serves on the city council.

Chambers released a statement on Tuesday saying, "Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike ... I will miss my brother, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth."

Williams, 54, was a renowned character actor, best known for his role as Omar Little on the HBO series The Wire. His death was reported on Monday.

Many people in and out of Hollywood paid tribute to Williams after the news broke of his death, including Lance Reddick and Tray Chaney, his costars on The Wire:

The New York Times reports that the official cause has yet to be determined, but is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.

In 2018, Williams told our newsroom's arts and culture show, The Frame, that he avoided the fate of others around him in Brooklyn by concentrating in the arts.

I'm ready to change the narrative in my community. — Michael K. Williams in a 2018 interview