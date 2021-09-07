Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

Michael K. Williams Remembered By Sister, Compton City Councilmember Michelle Chambers

By  Chris Greenspon  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Sep 7, 2021 4:51 PM
Actor Michael K. Williams is shown wearing a white shirt, standing in front of a Netflix step-and-repeat.
Michael K. Williams attends Netflix's FYSEE event for "When They See Us" at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios on June 09, 2019.
(David Livingston
/
Getty Images North America)
The sudden death of actor Michael K. Williams in his Brooklyn apartment is being felt not just in Hollywood but in Compton, where his sister, Michelle Chambers, serves on the city council.

Chambers released a statement on Tuesday saying, "Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike ... I will miss my brother, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth."

Williams, 54, was a renowned character actor, best known for his role as Omar Little on the HBO series The Wire. His death was reported on Monday.

Many people in and out of Hollywood paid tribute to Williams after the news broke of his death, including Lance Reddick and Tray Chaney, his costars on The Wire:

The New York Times reports that the official cause has yet to be determined, but is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.

In 2018, Williams told our newsroom's arts and culture show, The Frame, that he avoided the fate of others around him in Brooklyn by concentrating in the arts.

I'm ready to change the narrative in my community.
— Michael K. Williams in a 2018 interview

