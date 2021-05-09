All City-Run Vaccination Sites Will Now Be Appointment-Free

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Los Angeles residents will now have greater access to the coronavirus vaccine.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday that two new vaccine sites will begin offering shots until 8 p.m. six days a week, and that all city-run vaccine sites will now be appointment-free.

“We stand at a critical juncture in our fight to end this pandemic, and our City will keep doing everything possible to knock down barriers to vaccine access,” Garcetti said in a statement.

Beginning this week, the city’s vaccination sites at Pierce College and L.A. Southwest College will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. In South L.A., a vaccination site at Green Meadows Recreation Center will now be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Last week, city officials added a sixth day of service to vaccine sites, providing shots from Monday through Saturday. The move to keep clinics open later came with the realization that a majority of vaccines in L.A. were being administered after 2 p.m.

Since launching a COVID-19 vaccination program in December, L.A. health workers have administered more than 1,250,000 doses.