All City-Run Vaccination Sites Will Now Be Appointment-Free
Los Angeles residents will now have greater access to the coronavirus vaccine.
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday that two new vaccine sites will begin offering shots until 8 p.m. six days a week, and that all city-run vaccine sites will now be appointment-free.
“We stand at a critical juncture in our fight to end this pandemic, and our City will keep doing everything possible to knock down barriers to vaccine access,” Garcetti said in a statement.
Beginning this week, the city’s vaccination sites at Pierce College and L.A. Southwest College will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. In South L.A., a vaccination site at Green Meadows Recreation Center will now be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Last week, city officials added a sixth day of service to vaccine sites, providing shots from Monday through Saturday. The move to keep clinics open later came with the realization that a majority of vaccines in L.A. were being administered after 2 p.m.
Since launching a COVID-19 vaccination program in December, L.A. health workers have administered more than 1,250,000 doses.
For more information and to find a site near you, visit the city’s vaccination website.