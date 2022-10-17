What You Need To Know Today: Section 8 Waitlist Lottery, City Council Deadlocked, Student Loan Relief Application

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Monday, October 17.

Today in How To LA: Section 8 waitlist lottery opens, city council is deadlocked; plus student loan relief application launches.

These past couple of years have been tough on all of us, especially for those who have struggled to pay rent. Good news: there’s relief for low-income renters who may be eligible for rental housing assistance.

My colleague Julia Barajas wrote about everything you need to know now that the Section 8 waitlist lottery is open.

Here’s Five Things You Need To Know About the Section 8 Waitlist Lottery Before You Apply:



There’s a household earning cap. For example, in order to qualify, a household of four must earn no more than $59,550. You’ll need your social security number or an identification number for non-citizens. It could take several months or up to 10 years before the interview process begins. You can apply if you don’t live in the city, but preference is given to people who live, work, or have been hired to work in the city of L.A. While you can transfer your voucher to other areas outside of the city, you’re required to use it within the city for at least one year before moving somewhere else.

Check out more information on these tips and more — like what are the requirements for convicted felons, if you can apply again if you’re already on the waitlist and if you need a high credit score to use the voucher — in Julia’s article today.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

The News You Need After You Stop Hitting Snooze

Wait! One More Thing...Top Three Tea-Sipping Trends

The Los Angeles Dodgers dugout reacts during the ninth inning as the season comes to a disappointing close. (Harry How / Getty Images)

THREE - The hottest celebrity looks at the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala

Have you checked out who was at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday night ? Some of my favorite looks were Keke Palmer, Thuso Mbedu and Taylor Russell.

TWO - ICYMI: The Dodgers were knocked off of the playoffs

The day I decided to watch my first Dodgers game ever was the day that our team just so happened to lose against the San Diego Padres. I was actually starting to get into the game! It was a huge upset, not only to me, but to Dodgers fans all over L.A. They won over 100 wins in the regular season. It turned out to be historic in a terrible way . My colleague reports:

“The Dodgers' loss marked the first time a team lost a playoff series to a division opponent after not losing a series to that team during the regular season. The Padres finished the season 22 games behind the Dodgers in the National League West.”

Maybe next year!

ONE - President Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief application opens up. Group chats and social media threads with the link blew up.

As soon as I saw this viral tweet from a well-respected journalist friend of mine, I immediately applied. After that, several of my friends and family members sent links to our group chats about applying for student loan forgiveness program . I’m sure someone you know has sent you the link too…or you’ve seen it plastered everywhere on Twitter, IG or TikTok. Are you curious about the details of the plan? Read more about it here.