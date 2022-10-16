Dodgers Knocked Out Of Playoffs By Division Rival Padres

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Topline:

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered the playoffs with a Major League best won-loss record of 111-51, lost the best-of-five National League Division Series to Saturday night to the San Diego Padres, who finished the season 22 games behind the Dodgers in the National League West.



What happened? After a rare-for-Southern-California half-hour rain delay and a brief downpour near the end of the game, San Diego beat the Dodgers 5-3 at Petco Park. The Pades, fueled by a five-run seventh inning rally, won the NLDS three games to one and advance to play the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series. (The Phillies also upset a top-seeded team on Saturday, the Atlanta Braves, to reach the NLCS.)

Another futile season: For the Dodgers, it was the third time since 2019 that they racked up more than 100 wins in the regular season but faltered in the playoffs. They won 106 games both in 2019 and last year but failed to reach the World Series both times (they won the Series in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season). This year, however, was an even bigger disappointment for fans, as the team’s 111 wins were not only the best in baseball in 2022 but also the best regular season in the Dodgers' 139-year history.

