What You Need To Know Today: Navigating Wildfires, Saying ‘No’ to Utility Shut-Offs, The History Of MARS FM

Good morning, L.A. It’s Wednesday, September 28.

Today in How To LA: How to prepare for the next big California wildfire; plus some Angelenos demand the Department of Water and Power stop shutting off utilities for nonpayment.

I’m going to be honest. I didn’t really give much thought to California wildfires. I live in a metropolitan area far away from the forest and wilderness.

But reading Rene Lynch’s story about how wildfires affect all of us showed me how much I need to care. In this day and age, wildfires are now happening inside city limits. And even though we are miles and miles away from a fire, we are still at risk of breathing in smoky air that can damage our lungs.

It’s time we start taking charge and facing the fact that wildfires have become more dangerous and destructive. So get out a pen and notepad and let’s get to taking notes.

One of the sections Rene drills down on is how to stay safe from the smoke.

The most important thing to do when you’re faced with poor air quality from a wildfire, and you see orange skies and ash on car hoods, is to ensure that you keep those who are vulnerable safe. That’s grandma, your children, your cousin with asthma, and your pregnant sister, too. Make sure that everyone is inside and all the doors and windows are closed. It is extremely important to limit activity, run air purifiers and wear N95s or K95s, especially if outdoors.

Rene talks to several experts for this beginner’s checklist that will keep you and your loved ones safe. Other sections include:



Prepping for power being out

Ready your home and your family

Preparing to evacuate

Taking it step by step

Lastly, check out our new podcast, The Big Burn: How To Survive the Age of Wildfires. Our science reporter Jacob Margolis shares personal stories that bring to light how we ended up here…and why we are still, unfortunately, in this mess.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. He also gives us tips on how we can survive, and quite possibly thrive in a world increasingly affected by climate change and poor decisions by policymakers.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

Wait! One More Thing...Inside L.A.'s Underground House And Techno Rave Scene

Today for our L.A. history trip, we’re going to get in the time machine and go back to a time many of us are familiar with: the 90s. So sit down in your recliner, turn that dial on your radio and hit play as we go on this journey through time and space (Yes, as you can see, I’m a big Twilight Zone fan) back to the 103.1 MARS FM days…

Where were you in the 1990s? If you were a party animal who liked techno, house and rave music, you were likely listening to the short-lived radio station 103.1 MARS FM.

According to L.A. radio vet and music director Swedish Egil, the station was the first to play techno and house music in regular rotation.

When you do that, you really make a station because the identity, the sound, the feel of the radio station is so prominent. — Swedish Egil

It launched on May 24, 1991 with Freddy Snakeskin as the program director. He found a group of radio stars and newcomers to become his crew, and they developed a sound based on what was happening in the local nightlife scene.

The rest is simply history. Read more about it here.