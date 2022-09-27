On Rosh Hashanah, An Appreciation Of Challah, The Bread That ‘Wove A Community’ For One LA Baker

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Kate Mallor grew up going to weekly shabbat dinners at the home of her grandmother. The place-settings were always elegant, the food was always delicious — and there was always a golden, braided loaf on the table.

“I just grew up with this delicious challah at the table every Friday night,” Mallor remembered.

Challah is a staple at many meals for Rosh Hashanah, the two-day Jewish New Year celebration which ends Tuesday evening. Rosh Hashanah begins the Ten Days of Repentance, which culminates in Yom Kippur.

On this holiday, the usually elongated loaf is often baked in a circular, rounded form, symbolizing “goodness without end” and marking the passage of another year.

@Mommelas_LA baker Kate Mallor (left) poses with frequent baking collaborator Elissa Singer (Courtesy of Kate Mallor)

But for Mallor, challah is also a ( nearly ) year-round comfort food.

When the pandemic hit two years ago, Mallor started baking challah and trading it with other moms in Silver Lake and Los Feliz through a Facebook group. For her, the bread was a golden, fluffy vessel ready-made for bringing a sense of peace into a dark time.

“The process of making the bread feels like a holy act to me,” Mallor said. “It really gave me a sense of purpose and joy feeling like I was giving a hug to all these other mommas.”

Mallor’s baking has now turned into a side-hustle: an Instagram account @Mommelas_LA . She sells challah through that account along with double-chocolate chocolate chip cookies and a “mean matzo ball soup.” (“That’s my mom’s recipe, and she’s the best cook I’ve ever met.”)

Mallor is a freelance costume designer, not a professional baker. She said she isn’t even a foodie. But “the three things I do, I do really well,” she said, adding that she loves “the culture of the table — and what happens above the table.”

Mallor went on: “If you had told me a few years ago I’d become a challah slinger, I would’ve told you that’s crazy.”

She called her transformation into a baker “the most unexpected blessing to come out of [the pandemic]. It’s almost made like a woven network of community for me in a town that can feel very isolating … Not to be cheesy — it’s been so spiritually and soulfully rewarding.”

Where Do You Go For Your Challah?

Mallor said she and her frequent collaborator, chef Elissa Singer, are hoping to eventually afford space in a commercial kitchen to be able to handle larger orders.

Mallor’s story emerged from a callout on Twitter for L.A.’s best challah breads. A few of your recommendations:



