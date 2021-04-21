If Your LA (City) Vaccination Or Testing Appointment Was Canceled Yesterday, Here's What To Do

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

LAist only exists with your help.

City of L.A.'s COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites have reopened today after closing for the afternoon yesterday, according to the L.A. mayor's office.

(Yesterday's appointments were canceled as officials prepped for possible reaction in the region from the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis.)

Here's what officials told me should happen if you had your appointment canceled or postponed: