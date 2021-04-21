If Your LA (City) Vaccination Or Testing Appointment Was Canceled Yesterday, Here's What To Do
City of L.A.'s COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites have reopened today after closing for the afternoon yesterday, according to the L.A. mayor's office.
(Yesterday's appointments were canceled as officials prepped for possible reaction in the region from the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis.)
Here's what officials told me should happen if you had your appointment canceled or postponed:
- Appointments on April 20 after noon at L.A. City vax sites were postponed. You should get a text or email from Carbon Health with a new appointment scheduled for this week. Patients with canceled appointments will be prioritized.
- If your appointment was cancelled on April 20 and you don't hear from Carbon Health by this Friday (April 23) with a new appointment, email: vaccine-la-support@carbonhealth.com or call 213 634-3059.