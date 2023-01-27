Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Westbound 91 In Corona Will Shut Down For The Weekend. Expect Heavy Delays

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Sam Benson Smith
Published Jan 27, 2023 12:33 PM
Cars travel on a gray four lane freeway below to overhead road signs that read "15 San Diego" and "East and West 91 Riverside/Beach Cities" to the left of a tan mountain range in front of a blue sky.
(Ken Lund
/
Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE

Heads up, commuters: the westbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona will be shut down for road work Friday night. Jan. 27, through Monday morning, Jan. 30.

What they’re doing

Road crews will be working this weekend to remove temporary support structures and complete paving for the I-5/91 Express Lanes Connector as part of the 91 Refresh project.

How long is the closure?

The full five-lane shutdown will run from Friday night at 10 p.m. to Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Where?

Between I-15 and Lincoln Avenue.

Detours:

A graphical map shows full closure in red and detours in blue
(Courtesy Riverside County Transportation Commission)

The Riverside County Transportation Commission advised travelers to take the 60, 71, 57, or ride Metrolink. And to expect heavy delays.

Go Deeper: RCTA — Full Closure, Westbound 91 in Corona, January 27-30

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories