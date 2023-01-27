Westbound 91 In Corona Will Shut Down For The Weekend. Expect Heavy Delays
Heads up, commuters: the westbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona will be shut down for road work Friday night. Jan. 27, through Monday morning, Jan. 30.
What they’re doing
Road crews will be working this weekend to remove temporary support structures and complete paving for the I-5/91 Express Lanes Connector as part of the 91 Refresh project.
How long is the closure?
The full five-lane shutdown will run from Friday night at 10 p.m. to Monday morning at 5 a.m.
Where?
Between I-15 and Lincoln Avenue.
Detours:
The Riverside County Transportation Commission advised travelers to take the 60, 71, 57, or ride Metrolink. And to expect heavy delays.
Go Deeper: RCTA — Full Closure, Westbound 91 in Corona, January 27-30