There Are Now 11 SpaceX Astronauts Aboard The International Space Station

It's getting crowded aboard the International Space Station, where four more astronauts arrived on Saturday, including two Americans, bringing the total number to 11. It's the biggest group up there in more than a decade and SpaceX's third crew capsule in less than a year.

"We're just really excited to be here and be part of this historic mission with the two dragons on board," Astronaut Meghan McArthur said. "First reuse of a capsule, first reuse of a booster — it's just a tremendous achievement."

Reuse of the capsule is an essential of SpaceX's and Elon Musk's efforts to push the boundary of how we get to the Moon and Mars.

It's been almost a century since humans were last on the moon. That's too long, we need to get back there and have a permanent base on the moon. — Elon Musk

Four astronauts from the station are set to return to Earth on Wednesday.