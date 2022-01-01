Support for LAist comes from
The Deadline For LA County Contractors To Be Vaccinated Is Here

By  Phoenix Tso  and Sam Benson Smith
Published Jan 1, 2022 11:56 AM
Two workers wearing hard hats and orange and yellow reflective vests spread asphalt behind a truck on a roadway.
A roadworks crew work on road resurfacing on June 24, 2021 in Alhambra, California. - US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that a deal has been reached with a bipartisan group of senators to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, likely unlocking the most funding for roads, bridges, ports and broadband in decades.
(Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP/Getty Images)
As of Jan. 1, Los Angeles County contractors must be vaccinated if they work in person with the public or other county employees.

The mandate was approved unanimously by the County Board of Supervisors in early December. Contractors with medical or religious exemptions will be required to undergo weekly testing.

Rank-and-file, non-contract L.A. County employees were required to show proof of full vaccination by Oct. 1. As of the end of December, 82,000 employees have been vaccinated of the 100,000 person workforce.

Roughly 900 workers have been suspended for violation of the policy, four have been fired, and 10 are slated to be fired. 5,100 workers have applied for medical or religious exemption.

The requirements track with many implemented by government organizations across the Southland.

As of December 27, 75 Los Angeles Fire Department employees have been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with the mandate.

The department, which has about 3,500 employees, has shortened its new-recruit training by eight weeks to brace for possible terminations.

“I hope firefighters’ commitment to public safety will outweigh any resistance to the vaccine,” LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas. “I don’t want to lose one firefighter.”

