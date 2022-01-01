The Deadline For LA County Contractors To Be Vaccinated Is Here

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

As of Jan. 1, Los Angeles County contractors must be vaccinated if they work in person with the public or other county employees.

The mandate was approved unanimously by the County Board of Supervisors in early December. Contractors with medical or religious exemptions will be required to undergo weekly testing.

Rank-and-file, non-contract L.A. County employees were required to show proof of full vaccination by Oct. 1. As of the end of December, 82,000 employees have been vaccinated of the 100,000 person workforce.

Roughly 900 workers have been suspended for violation of the policy, four have been fired, and 10 are slated to be fired. 5,100 workers have applied for medical or religious exemption.

The requirements track with many implemented by government organizations across the Southland.

As of December 27, 75 Los Angeles Fire Department employees have been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with the mandate.

The department, which has about 3,500 employees, has shortened its new-recruit training by eight weeks to brace for possible terminations.

“I hope firefighters’ commitment to public safety will outweigh any resistance to the vaccine,” LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas. “I don’t want to lose one firefighter.”