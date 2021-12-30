Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Health

Clock Is Ticking On Terminations For LA County Employees Who Refuse To Show Proof Of Full Vaccination

By  Julia Paskin
Updated Dec 30, 2021 3:46 PM
Published Dec 30, 2021 8:00 AM
The logo of Los Angeles County is superimposed over an image of the main administration building faded in the background.
More than 80% of L.A. County's 100,000-plus workforce is vaccinated. Now the county is taking steps to discipline workers not in compliance.
(Courtesy L.A. County)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Hundreds of Los Angeles County employees already have been suspended for violating coronavirus policies. Now the clock is ticking on possible terminations.

The county has a huge workforce, close to 100,000 workers. So far, officials say four people have been terminated and another 10 may soon follow. 

County employees were ordered to show proof of full vaccination by Oct. 1. Here's what we know about compliance:

  • More than 82,000 have been vaccinated
  • About 5,100 have applied for a medical or religious exemption
  • About 900 others have been suspended for failing to comply with the vaccination mandate or failing to apply for an exemption and submit to regular testing.

Here's a look at the timeline released by the county:

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
A flow chart shows a sample timeline for county employees to comply with vaccine mandates with termination as a possible outcome.
(Courtesy L.A. County)

County officials said the process "starts the day an employee receives a Notice of Vaccination Requirement from their department."

The timing of that notice depends on which department they're working for, for example healthcare workers had earlier dates for required vaccination under state guidelines.

Once a notice is delivered, an employee has 45 days to comply. This is to allow adequate time for that individual to get fully vaccinated.

If an employee fails to make that deadline, the are suspended without pay for five days. At that point, they return to work and have another 30 days to meet the requirement.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

If they still fail to prove vaccination, they will be notified that the county intends to terminate them and that initiates a disciplinary process.

"Finally, once the disciplinary process is complete and the discipline is upheld, the employee receives a Notice of Discharge and is terminated from county work," said Andrew Veis, who heads the county's communication office.

L.A. County officials did not immediately respond to our request for a breakdown of vaccination rates by departments.

Countywide, about 67% of residents are considered fully vaccinated and 75% have at least one shot.

What questions do you have about vaccines?

Updated December 30, 2021 at 3:42 PM PST
This story updated with a more complete breakdown of the timeline for notification, compliance and termination under the mandatory vaccine requirements.
Related Stories