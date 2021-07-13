Support for LAist comes from
Puff, Puff, Jab... Long Beach Is Giving Out Free Joints For Getting Your Vaccine

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Jul 13, 2021 3:50 PM
A bud of marijuana on a white background.
"Joints for Jabs LBC" is giving out free joints to the first 150 people in line to get vaccinated at Houghton Park this weekend.
(Michael Zampelli
/
LAist Featured Photos on Flickr)
California has given away basketball tickets, vacation packages, and even millions of dollars in cash to entice people to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Now, a community organization in Long Beach is offering free, pre-rolled joints to the first 150 people to get their shots next weekend.

The nonprofit Long Beach Forward has partnered with the Long Beach Collective Association — which advocates for safe and legal cannabis access — to offer the incentive to people 21 and older.

They're calling the clinic "Joints for Jabs LBC," and the goal is to close the gap for zip codes with lower vaccination rates.

Long Beach Forward's Executive Director James Suazo says the event will also allow people to gather safely after a long, socially distanced year.

"It's definitely going to be a hot one and we want people to be able to connect with one another, especially after this year of staying safer at home," said Suazo. "For Long Beach — it's part of our culture — one of the best ways to do that is over a joint."

The event takes place next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Houghton Park in Long Beach. And one thing to note: participants won't get a joint on the spot. Instead, they'll get a token to redeem at a local dispensary.

