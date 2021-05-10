Support for LAist comes from
Newsom Proposes $600 Stimulus Checks For California Taxpayers

By  Chris Greenspon  and Mike Roe
Published May 10, 2021 10:23 AM
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a podium, his hands raised next to the microphone.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference after touring a vaccination clinic at City College of San Francisco on April 6, 2021.
(Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images)
As California prepares to lift COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Gavin Newsom is announcing details on what his office describes as his economic recovery package for the state. The full "California Comeback Plan" would cost approximately $100 billion, which Newsom's office says is meant to help the state emerge from the pandemic stronger than before.

Read more below or watch the full press conference here:

Newsom said the state is projecting a $75.7 billion budget surplus. Because of that, he’s proposing a $12 billion tax rebate.

The rebate would send direct payments of $600 to individual taxpayers earning up to $75,000. Families with dependents, including undocumented families, will also be eligible for an additional $500, according to a statement from the governor's office.

“That tax rebate will impact just shy of 80% of all tax filers, will get a direct stimulus check, will get a direct relief payment,” Newsom said during Monday's news conference.

The governor also wants to double the amount of state rental assistance. He proposes using $5.2 billion dollars to pay all the back rent for tenants who have fallen behind on their payments and using $2 billion in direct relief to pay down overdue utility payments (water, gas, electric).

The plan still requires approval by the state legislature.

Updated May 10, 2021 at 12:47 PM PDT
This story was updated to add details about the governor's stimulus payments.
