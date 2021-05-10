Newsom Proposes $600 Stimulus Checks For California Taxpayers

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

As California prepares to lift COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Gavin Newsom is announcing details on what his office describes as his economic recovery package for the state. The full "California Comeback Plan" would cost approximately $100 billion, which Newsom's office says is meant to help the state emerge from the pandemic stronger than before.

Read more below or watch the full press conference here:

Newsom said the state is projecting a $75.7 billion budget surplus. Because of that, he’s proposing a $12 billion tax rebate.

The rebate would send direct payments of $600 to individual taxpayers earning up to $75,000. Families with dependents, including undocumented families, will also be eligible for an additional $500, according to a statement from the governor's office.

“That tax rebate will impact just shy of 80% of all tax filers, will get a direct stimulus check, will get a direct relief payment,” Newsom said during Monday's news conference.

The governor also wants to double the amount of state rental assistance. He proposes using $5.2 billion dollars to pay all the back rent for tenants who have fallen behind on their payments and using $2 billion in direct relief to pay down overdue utility payments (water, gas, electric).

The plan still requires approval by the state legislature.