Reader Question: How Many Ballots Are Left To Be Counted?

After polls closed on Nov. 8, a reader from South Pasadena wrote in to our Voter Game Plan team and asked:

Why do you not report the percentage of votes counted?

The answer: We don’t report the percentage of votes counted because we don’t know how many votes have been cast in total yet — neither do local registrars' offices.

In California, all registered voters — about 22 million as of late October — were issued a vote-by-mail ballot. Voting by mail has become increasingly popular in recent years , particularly since the pandemic.

Still, some voters prefer to vote in person. The important thing to keep in mind is that all vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Election Day — Nov. 8 — have one week to arrive. As a result, the outstanding ballot number is currently unknown, as some are still in transit.

What We Know About The Vote Count So Far

As of early Wednesday, the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s office had received 1,318,093 ballots . This represents 23% of the county's 5,627,796 registered voters. About 65% of these ballots came in by mail.

In Orange County, as of late Wednesday, 628,975 ballots had been cast . That’s about 35% of its 1,817,149 registered voters. About 75% of the received ballots were mailed in.

The L.A. County Registrar will provide periodic updates, starting Thursday between 4 and 5 p.m. Orange County officials will provide updates every weekday at 5 p.m. until official results are posted. You can read more about voter turnout in this election here.

As we wait for election results, it’s also important to note that election officials must physically check vote-by-mail ballots and verify signatures, and this takes time.

If you want to watch democracy in action, you can livestream the vote-by-mail operation . You can also observe the counting process in person at the Downey Tally Operation Center, at 9150 East Imperial Highway, Downey, California 90242.



Have A Question Of Your Own?

