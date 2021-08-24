Support for LAist comes from
Politics

Faulconer Won't Allow Folks To Sleep On The Street; Paffrath Talks Vaccine Mandates

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Aug 24, 2021 4:44 PM
An illustration of Republican candidate and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer on left and Kevin Paffrath, a YouTuber and Ventura-based real estate broker. They're both running in the recall election.
An illustration of Republican candidate and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer on left and Kevin Paffrath, a YouTuber and Ventura-based real estate broker.
(Alborz Kalamizad / LAist
/
Images from Hector Amezcua /Sacramento Press Club and Paffrath campaign)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

There are 45 candidates running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election. Our newsroom’s news affairs show, AirTalk, spoke with two of them Tuesday.

Republican candidate and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said that, as governor, he will not allow people to sleep on the streets.

“I’m going to end that as governor,” he said at a Tuesday news conference. “But I will shepherd through legislation that makes that state law — that right to shelter and obligation to use it.”

Once in shelter, Faulconer said, people can connect to services and permanent housing options.

Kevin Paffrath is a YouTuber and Ventura-based real estate broker. He's running as a Democratic alternative to Newsom should the recall succeed. He would leave it up to local schools and businesses to implement COVID-19 safety measures, such as vaccine mandates.

“I think every building in the state should have a sign on the window that says [they] either require vaccines or [they] don’t," he told AirTalk.

Paffrath said he believes government should provide education about vaccines, but should leave the final decision to the individual.

Listen to our interviews below.

14:46
California Recall Election: Kevin Paffrath on AirTalk
18:06
California Recall Election: Kevin Faulconer on AirTalk

