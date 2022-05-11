We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
Graphic of person's hand placing a ballot in a blue ballot box decorated with LA City Hall and two people. One of the people is pushing a shopping cart.
(Dan Carino
/
LAist)
Politics
FAQ: How To Vote In LA If You're Unhoused
Not sure if you can vote by mail without an address? Or how to register without identification? Here's what to know about voting when you're experiencing homelessness.
By  Ethan Ward
Published May 10, 2022 10:28 PM

Share This
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.
In This Article

If you're unhoused and want to vote, this FAQ is intended to help address some of the most common concerns, such as:

  • no access to a mailing address/way to get mail
  • loss of identification documents required to register
  • no outreach on dates and subjects of elections
  • confusion about polling places

If you’re one of those people, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Below we answer questions specifically for people who are experiencing homelessness. Head to our main voter FAQ if you don’t find your question or answer below.

Visual learner? Here's a quick overview, in illustrated form. Keep reading below for our more detailed answers.

An illustration of a yellow box with a hand slipping a piece of paper into the top slot. The whole picture has a blue border with white stars, and the title reads, "A guide on how to vote if you're unhoused."
(Arantza Peña Popo)
An illustration styled like a comic book has the title "How do I register without an address?" A brown-skinned person in a red shirt is identified as Pete White from L.A. Community Action Network." In a speech bubble, White says, "A lot of folks don't know they can cast a provisional ballot wherever they are." Another panel shows an intersection and some buildings, and on the street a label says "San Pedro." Under the panel is text that reads, "When you register you can list the nearest cross street or use similar location details to describe where you live." A final panel is split diagonally, the left side showing a piece of paper with the word "Register" at the top, and a pencil marking the paper, and the other side showing a person standing at an electronic voting machine, one hand reaching to tap the screen. Under the panel is text that reads, "You can also do same-day voter registration at polling places. You can register to vote in person all the way through Election Day."
(Arantza Peña Popo)
A web comic with four panels is titled "Can I register without ID?" The first panel shows a person with a yellow shirt, light brown skin and dark hair pulled back into a bun. The next panels show a blue social security ID card, the same woman holding her hands up with question marks around her head, and finally a calendar with the date May 28 circled and marked "Deadline to register online is May 28!" The text on the comic reads, in order, "If you don't have a government ID card, you can register with the last 4 digits of your social security number. If you don't know your SSN or don't have one, you can still vote! It'll just take longer to verify your registration and add you to the voter rolls, so you should register early!"
(Arantza Peña Popo)
An illustration styled like a comic book is titled "If I didn't register to before going to a polling station, can I still vote?" It shows a series of panels where people are filling out a piece of paper on a desk or tapping a voting machine screen. The text reads, "You can register to vote at a polling station. And vote on the same day at the same time. You will vote with a provisional ballot and it'll only be counted once your voter registration has been verified. No ID or SSN? Verification will take longer. Polls open May 28 in LA and Orange County."
(Arantza Peña Popo)
A web comic is titled "Can I vote by mail without an address?" A series of four panels shows, in order, a yellow envelope flying through the air, a diverse group of people waiting in line with an American flag in the background, a person putting a piece of mail in a red mailbox, and a computer screen with a hovering mouse cursor and a form asking for a person's home address. The text reads, "All California voters with a mailing address are sent a mail-in ballot. If you do not list a mailing address, you will not receive a mail-in ballot and will have to vote in-person. However, if there is a place where you can reliably receive mail, you can list that as your mailing address. The voter registration form allows you to list a home address and indicate that you have a separate mailing address.
(Arantza Peña Popo)
A web comic is titled "How do I find the nearest polling place to vote in-person?" A brown-skinned woman with dark hair and eyeglasses and wearing a blue blazer is labeled as Kat Calvin from Spread the Vote. In a speech bubble, Calvin says, "They put ballot machines in shelters. You can show up at a shelter and register and vote the same day." Below is a series of three company logos. The text reads, "If you are registered to vote in L.A. County, you can vote at any polling station. You can reach out to these orgs for help finding locations: Downtown Women's Center, call 213-680-0600; L.A. CAN, call 213-228-0024 or email contact@cangress.org; and Spread the Vote, call 323-694-0738 or visit the website at spread the vote dot org."
(Arantza Peña Popo)
A web comic is titled "Can I bring my pet or belongings with me when I vote?" A brown dog and gray cat are shown in the upper left corner. In the upper right is a shopping cart next to a red backpack and blue luggage. At the bottom is a building with a sign over the door that says "L.A. Community Action Network." On the door itself is a sign that reads "Polls here." The text on the comic reads, "Service animals are allowed but other pets are usually not. L.A. Community Action Network will operate as a polling station. There, voters can tether their pets outside while someone keeps an eye on them. They'll also watch belongings that may be too big or bulky."
(Arantza Peña Popo)
A web comic is titled "What do I do if a poll worker tries to turn me away?" A person with brown skin and wearing a red T-shirt is labeled as Pete White from L.A. Community Action Network. In a speech bubble, White says, "People will go to a polling place where they feel welcome. If your polling place is in the Bradley Building and no one who looks like you is going in there, and they usually run you away, of course houseless people won't go there." A series of three panels below shows, in order, a person shaking their finger at someone in the distance and saying "No!"; a person in a blue uniform and cap with a walkie-talkie hooked to their belt speaks to a man with a beard wearing a brown jacket; a person with long hair and glasses with a name tag on their white T-shirt crosses their arms while the bearded man gestures toward them. The text reads, "Poll workers aren't allowed to discriminate against unhoused or keep them from casting a vote. But sometimes it's a simple matter of getting past a security guard at a polling location. If you're having trouble, ask to speak to a person in charge at that location."
(Arantza Peña Popo)
An illustration is titled "How do I figure out how to vote for?" A woman with brown skin, black hair and eyeglasses and dressed in a blue blazer is identified as Kat Calvin from Spread the Vote. Calvin has a speech bubble that says, "Nobody knows what the board of supervisors is. It takes me all day to figure out candidates. There's a lot of ballot measures which can be complicated to figure out." Underneath is a series of three more panels with the silhouettes of buildings and palm trees against a dark blue sky. The text reads, "California Calls is an alliance of community-based orgs that take input from orgs working on the ground with unhoused people. Spread the Vote provides non-partisan descriptions of candidates and voter rights. And finally, you can always call your county elections office with any questions. And access our LAist voter guide at L-A-i-s-t dot com slash voter game plan."
(Arantza Peña Popo)

First, there are state laws and judicial rulings that support the right of a person who is experiencing homelessness to register to vote. If you are unhoused, you can register as long as you maintain a fixed location where you can get mail and be assigned a precinct.

How do I register to vote without a permanent address?

Blue VGP text with partial red ballot extending from the top of the letter V
Voter Game Plan
Everything you need as you prep for the June 7 Primary Election — study our interactive voter guides, ask questions, print your ballot and more.
Learn More

You don’t have to have an address in order to register to vote.

When you register, you can list the nearest cross streets or use similar location details to describe the place where you are living. After that, you can vote at any polling station in Los Angeles County.

California also offers same-day voter registration at polling stations. If you choose to register and vote on the same day, you will vote with a provisional ballot.

Provisional voting has been used in California since 1984, and there are many reasons why someone might need to vote with a provisional ballot.

They’re placed in pink envelopes, secured for processing and counted after elections officials confirm the validity of the voter registration and make sure two votes weren’t cast. According to the California Secretary of State, on average, 85% to 90% of provisional ballots were valid and counted in prior elections.

The deadline to register to vote online is May 23. You can register to vote in-person all the way through Election Day.

Page 1 of Voter Registration in LA County For People Experiencing Homelessness
Contributed to DocumentCloud by KPCC Documents (KPCCDocuments (Individual)) • View document or read text

Can I register to vote without identification?

Yes, you can. If you do not have a government-issued identification card, you can register with the last four digits of your social security number.

If you don’t know your social security number or you don’t have one, you can still register. Leave the box asking for your identification information blank, and your county elections official will assign a number to you that will be used to identify you as a voter.

If you’re registering to vote and voting on the same day and you don’t have identification, you will likely be asked to vote with a provisional ballot.

A screenshot of the California Secretary of State website asking registrants to provide identification. The text reads: "New voters may have to show a form of identification or proof of residency the first time they vote, if a driver license or SSN was not provided when registering." Below that is a prompt: "California driver license or California identification card number," followed by empty field. Underneath is a checkbox that reads: "I do not have a California driver license or California identification card." The next field prompts: "Social security number (last 4 numbers) and an empty field. Underneath is a checkbox that reads: "I do not have a social security number."
Screenshot from the new voter registration page of the California Secretary of State website.

If I didn’t register to vote before going to a polling station, can I still vote?

Yes, California offers same-day voter registration. That means you can go to any polling station and register to vote and vote at the same time.

However, if you did not register to vote in advance, you will vote with a provisional ballot and your ballot will only be counted once your voter registration has been verified. If you don’t have a government-issued identification card and don’t know your social security number or don’t have one, it may take longer to verify your ballot.

The polls open on May 28 in Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

Can I vote by mail without an address?

All California voters with a mailing address are sent a mail-in ballot. If you do not list a mailing address, you will not receive a mail-in ballot and will have to vote in person at a polling station.

However, if there is a place where you can reliably receive mail, you can list that place as your mailing address. The voter registration form allows you to list a home address and indicate that you have a separate mailing address. (Your home address should reflect where you are living. You could list the nearest cross streets or give other descriptions.)

You can put any place that has agreed to receive your mail in the mailing address box.

A screenshot from the California Secretary of State website new voter registration page. This section of the registration form asks for your home and mailing address information. The first section, "Home Address," allows you to select a button that either says "I have a street address" or "I do not have a street address." There are several fields below that, asking for street address, apartment or unit number, city, state, zip, and county. Underneath that is a checked box that reads: "My mailing address is different from my home address." When checked, that brings up a new set of fields underneath to fill out your mailing address, asking for the same information (street address, city, state, zip) as above.
Screenshot from the California Secretary of State website's new voter registration page.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is May 31.

You can return your mail-in ballot several ways:

  • Mail it in, no postage required. Just make sure it's postmarked on or by June 7, 2022 and arrives within 7 days of the election. 
  • Turn it in at a vote center or polling place in your county on or by 8 p.m. on June 7, 2022.
  • Drop it in an official drop box in your county by 8 p.m. on June 7, 2022. Avoid fake drop boxes. Here is what official drop boxes in L.A. County and Orange County look like. 
  • Designate another person to drop it off for you — as long as that person doesn't get paid to pick up ballots. There's a space on your ballot envelope to write the name of the person you've chosen to turn in your vote.

Be sure to sign your ballot with the signature that matches what the registrar has on file (probably your ID signature). Again, no worries about stamps! Postage is free for all mail-in ballots in the state of California.

How do I find the nearest polling station to vote in-person?

If you are registered to vote in Los Angeles County, you can vote at any polling station in the county. It’s OK if it’s a different city than the one you live in. You can find a list of polling locations here, 30 to 40 days before an election. If you are registered to vote in Orange County, you can vote at any polling station in Orange County. Polls open for early voting in Los Angeles and Orange counties on May 28.

Many nonprofits working with unhoused people choose to become mobile vote centers where unhoused residents can cast a vote.

The following nonprofits working with unhoused people will serve as mobile vote centers:

LA Family Housing: Winn Community Room, 6843 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

  • Early voting: June 4-6, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Election Day: June 7, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Community Action Network (LA CAN): 838 E. 6th Street, Los Angeles 

  • Election Day: June 7, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • If you would like to get a reminder to vote, you can call to sign up for text message reminders at 213-228-0024.

My Friend's Place: Parking lot at 5850 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

  • Early voting: June 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you’re not sure where to go to cast a vote, you can call (800) 815-2666. You can also reach out to nonprofits that work with unhoused people. If you’re in places such as Skid Row, Hollywood, or South L.A., organizations like the Downtown Women’s Center, LA CAN and Spread the Vote will be doing outreach to unhoused voters. You may see a lot of activity a week or even a few days before voting.

If you’re unhoused and not in an area where there is heavy outreach, the Los Angeles Community Action Network urges you to reach out to one of these organizations so they can connect you to the information you need to cast a vote:

Spread the Vote will also help voters get to polling locations in certain areas. Call or text 323-694-0738 or go to spreadthevote.org to find out more about assistance getting to a polling location.

If you know of an organization interested in becoming a mobile voting center, they can register on the registrar's website.

What COVID-19 protocol should I follow?

The county recommends a few safety protocols to protect from COVID-19 if you’re voting in person.

  • Wear a face mask while in line or voting
  • Wipe and sanitize all surfaces and Ballot Marking Devices after each voter
  • Maintain social distancing

Can I bring my pet or belongings with me when I vote?

Service animals are allowed in polling stations, but other types of pets are typically not.

However, LA Community Action Network will operate as a polling station on Election Day (June 7). They will allow voters to tether their pets outside and will have someone there to keep an eye on pets while their owner is voting. They will also keep an eye on any belongings that are too difficult or bulky to bring into the polling station.

What do I do if a poll worker tries to turn me away?

Poll workers aren’t allowed to discriminate against people experiencing homelessness or keep them from casting a vote, but sometimes it’s a simple matter of getting past a security guard at a polling location, says Pete White with LA CAN.

If you find yourself having trouble voting when you get to a poll, LA CAN recommends asking to speak to the person in charge at that location.

How do I figure out who to vote for?

One of the biggest barriers to voting, regardless of whether you are housed or unhoused, is the same: getting the information you need to make a decision.

First, you can explore our full Voter Game Plan to help you figure it all out.

In addition, two local nonprofits publish their own voter guides: Keep an eye out for guides from California Calls, an alliance of community based organizations that takes input from organizations working on the ground with unhoused people, and Spread the Vote, which provides nonpartisan description of candidates, what the job is, and what your rights are as a voter.

These guides can be found at shelters and other nonprofits as Election Day draws closer.

And finally, you can always call your county elections office with any questions. A full list of California elections offices is available here.

Additional resources

What questions do you have about the June 7 primary election?
Whether it's about how to register to vote or making sense of a candidate's platform, we're here to help you get ballot ready.