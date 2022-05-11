FAQ: How To Vote In LA If You're Unhoused

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

If you're unhoused and want to vote, this FAQ is intended to help address some of the most common concerns, such as:



no access to a mailing address/way to get mail

loss of identification documents required to register

no outreach on dates and subjects of elections

confusion about polling places

If you’re one of those people, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Below we answer questions specifically for people who are experiencing homelessness. Head to our main voter FAQ if you don’t find your question or answer below.

Visual learner? Here's a quick overview, in illustrated form. Keep reading below for our more detailed answers.

First, there are state laws and judicial rulings that support the right of a person who is experiencing homelessness to register to vote . If you are unhoused, you can register as long as you maintain a fixed location where you can get mail and be assigned a precinct.

How do I register to vote without a permanent address?

You don’t have to have an address in order to register to vote.

When you register, you can list the nearest cross streets or use similar location details to describe the place where you are living. After that, you can vote at any polling station in Los Angeles County.

California also offers same-day voter registration at polling stations. If you choose to register and vote on the same day, you will vote with a provisional ballot.

Provisional voting has been used in California since 1984, and there are many reasons why someone might need to vote with a provisional ballot.

They’re placed in pink envelopes, secured for processing and counted after elections officials confirm the validity of the voter registration and make sure two votes weren’t cast. According to the California Secretary of State, on average, 85% to 90% of provisional ballots were valid and counted in prior elections.

The deadline to register to vote online is May 23. You can register to vote in-person all the way through Election Day.

Can I register to vote without identification?

Yes, you can. If you do not have a government-issued identification card, you can register with the last four digits of your social security number.

If you don’t know your social security number or you don’t have one, you can still register. Leave the box asking for your identification information blank, and your county elections official will assign a number to you that will be used to identify you as a voter.

If you’re registering to vote and voting on the same day and you don’t have identification, you will likely be asked to vote with a provisional ballot.

If I didn’t register to vote before going to a polling station, can I still vote?

Yes, California offers same-day voter registration. That means you can go to any polling station and register to vote and vote at the same time.

However, if you did not register to vote in advance, you will vote with a provisional ballot and your ballot will only be counted once your voter registration has been verified. If you don’t have a government-issued identification card and don’t know your social security number or don’t have one, it may take longer to verify your ballot.

The polls open on May 28 in Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

Can I vote by mail without an address?

All California voters with a mailing address are sent a mail-in ballot. If you do not list a mailing address, you will not receive a mail-in ballot and will have to vote in person at a polling station.

However, if there is a place where you can reliably receive mail, you can list that place as your mailing address. The voter registration form allows you to list a home address and indicate that you have a separate mailing address. (Your home address should reflect where you are living. You could list the nearest cross streets or give other descriptions.)

You can put any place that has agreed to receive your mail in the mailing address box.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is May 31.

You can return your mail-in ballot several ways:



Mail it in, no postage required. Just make sure it's postmarked on or by June 7, 2022 and arrives within 7 days of the election.

Turn it in at a vote center or polling place in your county on or by 8 p.m. on June 7, 2022.

Drop it in an official drop box in your county by 8 p.m. on June 7, 2022. Avoid fake drop boxes . Here is what official drop boxes in L.A. County and Orange County look like.

. Here is what official drop boxes in and look like. Designate another person to drop it off for you — as long as that person doesn't get paid to pick up ballots. There's a space on your ballot envelope to write the name of the person you've chosen to turn in your vote.

Be sure to sign your ballot with the signature that matches what the registrar has on file (probably your ID signature). Again, no worries about stamps! Postage is free for all mail-in ballots in the state of California.



How do I find the nearest polling station to vote in-person?

If you are registered to vote in Los Angeles County, you can vote at any polling station in the county. It’s OK if it’s a different city than the one you live in. You can find a list of polling locations here , 30 to 40 days before an election. If you are registered to vote in Orange County, you can vote at any polling station in Orange County. Polls open for early voting in Los Angeles and Orange counties on May 28.

Many nonprofits working with unhoused people choose to become mobile vote centers where unhoused residents can cast a vote.

The following nonprofits working with unhoused people will serve as mobile vote centers:

LA Family Housing: Winn Community Room, 6843 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood



Early voting: June 4-6, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day: June 7, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Community Action Network (LA CAN): 838 E. 6th Street, Los Angeles



Election Day: June 7, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you would like to get a reminder to vote, you can call to sign up for text message reminders at 213-228-0024.

My Friend's Place: Parking lot at 5850 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood



Early voting: June 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you’re not sure where to go to cast a vote, you can call (800) 815-2666. You can also reach out to nonprofits that work with unhoused people. If you’re in places such as Skid Row, Hollywood, or South L.A., organizations like the Downtown Women’s Center, LA CAN and Spread the Vote will be doing outreach to unhoused voters. You may see a lot of activity a week or even a few days before voting.

If you’re unhoused and not in an area where there is heavy outreach, the Los Angeles Community Action Network urges you to reach out to one of these organizations so they can connect you to the information you need to cast a vote:



Downtown Women’s Center: Call 213-680-0600

LA CAN: Call 213-228-0024 or email them at contact@cangress.org

Spread the Vote: Call or text 323-694-0738 or go to spreadthevote.org

Spread the Vote will also help voters get to polling locations in certain areas. Call or text 323-694-0738 or go to spreadthevote.org to find out more about assistance getting to a polling location.

If you know of an organization interested in becoming a mobile voting center, they can register on the registrar's website.

What COVID-19 protocol should I follow?

The county recommends a few safety protocols to protect from COVID-19 if you’re voting in person.



Wear a face mask while in line or voting

Wipe and sanitize all surfaces and Ballot Marking Devices after each voter

Maintain social distancing

Can I bring my pet or belongings with me when I vote?

Service animals are allowed in polling stations, but other types of pets are typically not.

However, LA Community Action Network will operate as a polling station on Election Day (June 7). They will allow voters to tether their pets outside and will have someone there to keep an eye on pets while their owner is voting. They will also keep an eye on any belongings that are too difficult or bulky to bring into the polling station.

What do I do if a poll worker tries to turn me away?

Poll workers aren’t allowed to discriminate against people experiencing homelessness or keep them from casting a vote, but sometimes it’s a simple matter of getting past a security guard at a polling location, says Pete White with LA CAN.

If you find yourself having trouble voting when you get to a poll, LA CAN recommends asking to speak to the person in charge at that location.

How do I figure out who to vote for?

One of the biggest barriers to voting, regardless of whether you are housed or unhoused, is the same: getting the information you need to make a decision.

First, you can explore our full Voter Game Plan to help you figure it all out.

In addition, two local nonprofits publish their own voter guides: Keep an eye out for guides from California Calls, an alliance of community based organizations that takes input from organizations working on the ground with unhoused people, and Spread the Vote , which provides nonpartisan description of candidates, what the job is, and what your rights are as a voter.

These guides can be found at shelters and other nonprofits as Election Day draws closer.

And finally, you can always call your county elections office with any questions. A full list of California elections offices is available here .

Additional resources