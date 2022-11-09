Water Board Results: What We Know So Far In The Races To Head Water Agencies

Get the latest on this election delivered daily. From analysis of the results to ongoing coverage of L.A., start your day with our How To LA newsletter. Subscribe

About Water Districts

Different water agencies have different responsibilities, but generally the people elected to water boards make decisions on everything from setting water rates to how to spend public funds on water quality and safety to developing new sources of local water and planning for long-term water sustainability amid worsening drought.

You can read more about what water agencies do and who's running in L.A. county in our full voter guide.

Live Results

Central Basin Municipal Water District Board, Division 3

Arturo Chacon

Current President of the Central Basin Municipal Water District Board.



Leonard Mendoza

Water professional.

Three Valleys Municipal Water District Board, Division 1

Carlos Goytia

Current Director of Division 1 Board



Frank Carlos Guzman

Director of a non-profit.

Three Valleys Municipal Water District Board, Division 3

Brian Bowcock

Incumbent



Jeff Hanlon

Water educator, scientist



Javier Aguilar

Urban planner

Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District Board, Division 1

Serge Haddad

Environmental Water Engineer



Tony Fellow

Current Director of Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District, Division 1 Board

Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District Board, Division 5

Roman Rodriguez

Recreation Supervisor



Jennifer Santana

Current Director, scientist

West Basin Muncipal Water District Board, Division 1

Harold Williams

Board member, West Basin Municipal Water District Division 1



Carol Kwan

Clean Water Advocate

West Basin Muncipal Water District Board, Division 4

Scott Houston

Director, West Basin Municipal Water District Division 4



Sanjay Gaur

Water Resource Economist

Water Replenishment District of Southern California, Division 1

Joy Langford

Appointed Director, Water Replenishment District



Gerard McCallum

Environmental Regulatory Manager



Janna Elizabeth Zurita

Trustee, Abatement District

Water Replenishment District of Southern California, Division 3

John Allen

Director, Water Replenishment District



Mike Murchison

Water Infrastructure Advocate



Gerrie Schipske

Water Ratepayer Advocate

Water Replenishment District of Southern California, Division 4

Jose R. Gonzalez

Vice-Mayor, City of Cudahy



Sergio Joseph Calderon

Director, Water Replenishment District, Division 4

Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency, Division 3

Frank S. Donato

Director, Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency



Mike Lang

Retired Executive

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, Division 1

Bill Cooper

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board Director



Melissa K. Cantu

High School Teacher

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, Division 2

Kathy Colley

Registered Nurse



Dirk Marks

Water Resources Engineer



Sage G. Rafferty

Water Equipment Engineer

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, Division 3

Lynne Plambeck

Boardmember, Santa Clarita Water Agency Division 3



Maria Gutzeit

Appointed Board Member, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Crescenta Valley Water District

James Bodnar

Boardmember, Crescenta Valley Water District



Kerry Erickson

Boardmember, Crescenta Valley Water District



Jeffery W. Johnson

Attorney



Alec Hyeler

Engineer

Orchard Dale Water District

Charles Luas

Boardmember, Orchard Dale Water District



Joseph Velasco III

Boardmember, Orchard Dale Water District



Denise Dolor

Boardmember, Orchard Dale Water District



Kevin Noonan

Weather Forecaster

Rowland Water District, Division 3

John Edward Bellah

Boardmember, Rowland Water District, Division 3



Karl Johan Ljungberg

No title listed

Palmdale Water District, Division 2

Don F. Wilson

Boardmember, Palmdale Water District Division 2



Yvette Silva

Small Business Owner

Walnut Valley Water District, Division 2

Andrew Y. Wong

City Commissioner



Edwin Hilden

Boardmember, Walnut Valley Water District Division 2

A Note On The Results

Keep in mind that in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after Election Day. In L.A. County, the first batch of results released includes vote by mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by early votes cast at vote centers before Election Day, then votes cast in-person on Election Day. This process is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Nov. 9. Then, additional results will be released following a schedule you can see on the county's site. In California, ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 are counted toward the results as long as they arrive within seven days of the election. Results must be certified by county election officials by Dec. 8.

Tracking your ballot

You can track the status of your ballot:



If your mail-in ballot is rejected for any reason (like a missing or mismatched signature), your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it. In Los Angeles County, the registrar will send you a notification by mail and you have until Nov. 28 to reply and "cure" your ballot.

How We're Covering This Election

Early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known.

Our priority will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted. To that end, we will rely on NPR and The Associated Press for race calls. We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets. You can find more on NPR and The AP's process for counting votes and calling races here, here and here.

