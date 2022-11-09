Water Board Results: What We Know So Far In The Races To Head Water Agencies
About Water Districts
Different water agencies have different responsibilities, but generally the people elected to water boards make decisions on everything from setting water rates to how to spend public funds on water quality and safety to developing new sources of local water and planning for long-term water sustainability amid worsening drought.
You can read more about what water agencies do and who's running in L.A. county in our full voter guide.
Live Results
Central Basin Municipal Water District Board, Division 3
Arturo Chacon
Current President of the Central Basin Municipal Water District Board.
Leonard Mendoza
Water professional.
Three Valleys Municipal Water District Board, Division 1
Carlos Goytia
Current Director of Division 1 Board
Frank Carlos Guzman
Director of a non-profit.
Three Valleys Municipal Water District Board, Division 3
Brian Bowcock
Incumbent
Jeff Hanlon
Water educator, scientist
Javier Aguilar
Urban planner
Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District Board, Division 1
Serge Haddad
Environmental Water Engineer
Tony Fellow
Current Director of Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District, Division 1 Board
Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District Board, Division 5
Roman Rodriguez
Recreation Supervisor
Jennifer Santana
Current Director, scientist
West Basin Muncipal Water District Board, Division 1
Harold Williams
Board member, West Basin Municipal Water District Division 1
Carol Kwan
Clean Water Advocate
West Basin Muncipal Water District Board, Division 4
Scott Houston
Director, West Basin Municipal Water District Division 4
Sanjay Gaur
Water Resource Economist
Water Replenishment District of Southern California, Division 1
Joy Langford
Appointed Director, Water Replenishment District
Gerard McCallum
Environmental Regulatory Manager
Janna Elizabeth Zurita
Trustee, Abatement District
Water Replenishment District of Southern California, Division 3
John Allen
Director, Water Replenishment District
Mike Murchison
Water Infrastructure Advocate
Gerrie Schipske
Water Ratepayer Advocate
Water Replenishment District of Southern California, Division 4
Jose R. Gonzalez
Vice-Mayor, City of Cudahy
Sergio Joseph Calderon
Director, Water Replenishment District, Division 4
Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency, Division 3
Frank S. Donato
Director, Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency
Mike Lang
Retired Executive
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, Division 1
Bill Cooper
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board Director
Melissa K. Cantu
High School Teacher
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, Division 2
Kathy Colley
Registered Nurse
Dirk Marks
Water Resources Engineer
Sage G. Rafferty
Water Equipment Engineer
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, Division 3
Lynne Plambeck
Boardmember, Santa Clarita Water Agency Division 3
Maria Gutzeit
Appointed Board Member, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Crescenta Valley Water District
James Bodnar
Boardmember, Crescenta Valley Water District
Kerry Erickson
Boardmember, Crescenta Valley Water District
Jeffery W. Johnson
Attorney
Alec Hyeler
Engineer
Orchard Dale Water District
Charles Luas
Boardmember, Orchard Dale Water District
Joseph Velasco III
Boardmember, Orchard Dale Water District
Denise Dolor
Boardmember, Orchard Dale Water District
Kevin Noonan
Weather Forecaster
Rowland Water District, Division 3
John Edward Bellah
Boardmember, Rowland Water District, Division 3
Karl Johan Ljungberg
No title listed
Palmdale Water District, Division 2
Don F. Wilson
Boardmember, Palmdale Water District Division 2
Yvette Silva
Small Business Owner
Walnut Valley Water District, Division 2
Andrew Y. Wong
City Commissioner
Edwin Hilden
Boardmember, Walnut Valley Water District Division 2
A Note On The Results
Keep in mind that in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after Election Day. In L.A. County, the first batch of results released includes vote by mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by early votes cast at vote centers before Election Day, then votes cast in-person on Election Day. This process is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Nov. 9. Then, additional results will be released following a schedule you can see on the county's site. In California, ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 are counted toward the results as long as they arrive within seven days of the election. Results must be certified by county election officials by Dec. 8.
Tracking your ballot
You can track the status of your ballot:
If your mail-in ballot is rejected for any reason (like a missing or mismatched signature), your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it. In Los Angeles County, the registrar will send you a notification by mail and you have until Nov. 28 to reply and "cure" your ballot.
How We're Covering This Election
Early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known.
Our priority will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted. To that end, we will rely on NPR and The Associated Press for race calls. We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets. You can find more on NPR and The AP's process for counting votes and calling races here, here and here.