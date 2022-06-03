2022 Election Results: California Primary

What You Need To Know

The election may be over, but the results won't be certified until July 7.



Election officials will still be receiving and counting mail-in ballots for days, as long they were postmarked by Election Day.

Below you can view the latest vote counts for key federal, state, and L.A. races.

We don't predict outcomes, but we'll report when a candidate concedes, or when multiple news outlets are calling an individual race.

We'll update the vote counts over the coming days and weeks as more results come in.

Here are a few additional resources and FAQ's:

