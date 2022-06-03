LIVE UPDATES
2022 Election Results: California Primary
What You Need To Know
The election may be over, but the results won't be certified until July 7.
- Election officials will still be receiving and counting mail-in ballots for days, as long they were postmarked by Election Day.
- Below you can view the latest vote counts for key federal, state, and L.A. races.
- We don't predict outcomes, but we'll report when a candidate concedes, or when multiple news outlets are calling an individual race.
- We'll update the vote counts over the coming days and weeks as more results come in.
Here are a few additional resources and FAQ's:
- Why counting votes takes a while in California
- Complete statewide results from the Secretary of State
- Complete countywide results from the L.A. Country Registrar of Voters