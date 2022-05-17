City Attorney Mike Feuer Drops Out Of Race For LA Mayor, Endorses Bass

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer on Tuesday became the second candidate in as many weeks to drop out of the Los Angeles mayor’s race and endorse another candidate.

Feuer had been polling at around 1%. The move comes three weeks before the June 7 primary election and with ballots already in many voters' homes.

Feuer is endorsing Congresswoman Karen Bass. Last week, L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino ended his bid to replace current mayor Eric Garcetti. Buscaino, whose final term on the city council ends in December, endorsed billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

Bass and Caruso are running neck-and-neck in the race, with each polling at just under one-quarter of likely voters, according to a UC Berkeley poll.

Notably, 39% of likely voters surveyed said they are undecided.

Caruso has spent more than $25 million of his own money on the race. The Los Angeles Police Protective League, which represents rank-and-file LAPD officers, has committed another $3.9 million to its independent expenditure committee to help him get elected. Caruso has promised to hire another 1,500 officers. That police committee is called Neighbors for a Safer and Cleaner L.A. Opposing Karen Bass for Mayor 2022.

Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg has donated $600,000 to Communities United for Bass for Mayor 2022, an independent expenditure committee established to help the congresswoman from South L.A.

Feuer previously served on the L.A. City Council and in the state assembly. He is scheduled to speak about his decision at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Listen to Feuer talk about his candidacy with LAist:

