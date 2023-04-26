Support for LAist comes from
News

Nob Fire Has Burned 160 Acres So Far In San Bernardino National Forest

By  Mike Roe
Published Apr 26, 2023 2:17 PM
Smoke rises from the ground and rolls up the side of a mountain topped with thin streaks of white snow.
Aerial shot of flames and smoke from the Nob Hill fire.
(Courtesy FIRIS)
IN THIS ARTICLE

This story will be updated. Check back for details.

The Nob Fire (also referred to as the Knob Fire) was burning near Wrightwood and Lytle Creek on Wednesday in the San Bernardino County Mountains.

The had burned about 160 acres as of about 3 p.m., according to InciWeb, a multi-agency fire tracker.

The fire was not started as a planned fire set by the U.S. Forest Service as initially reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The basics

What else you should know

  • The fire response includes engines, crews, helicopters, and fixed wing aircraft that were either already on scene or being called in.
  • The terrain is steep, with thick brush.

Road closures

  • Forest Road 3N06 (Lytle Creek Canyon) was closed in the area of the fire to allow access fore firefighters.
  • Lytle Creek Road was closed at Sycamore Canyon.

The view from above

How we're reporting on this

Associate Editor Mike Roe is updating this story. Other LAist journalists are contributing information and background on the fire.

Resources

LAist: Tips and Explainers

Your questions or ideas

What questions do you have about the fires burning in Southern California?

Corrected April 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM PDT
An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the cause of the fire. LAist regrets the error.
