Nob Fire Has Burned 160 Acres So Far In San Bernardino National Forest
This story will be updated. Check back for details.
The Nob Fire (also referred to as the Knob Fire) was burning near Wrightwood and Lytle Creek on Wednesday in the San Bernardino County Mountains.
The had burned about 160 acres as of about 3 p.m., according to InciWeb, a multi-agency fire tracker.
The fire was not started as a planned fire set by the U.S. Forest Service as initially reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The basics
- Acreage: 160 acres (according to fire nonprofit Watch Duty)
- Containment: 0%
- Structures destroyed: N/A
- Structures threatened: 0 (according to San Bernardino County Fire)
- Resources deployed: Unknown
- Cause: Unknown
What else you should know
- The fire response includes engines, crews, helicopters, and fixed wing aircraft that were either already on scene or being called in.
- The terrain is steep, with thick brush.
Road closures
- Forest Road 3N06 (Lytle Creek Canyon) was closed in the area of the fire to allow access fore firefighters.
- Lytle Creek Road was closed at Sycamore Canyon.
The view from above
OES Intel 24, April 26th on the #NobFire San Bernardino County. Fire is 135 acres at 12:49 hours. pic.twitter.com/Rq4yB3WRFu— FIRIS (@FIRIS) April 26, 2023
How we're reporting on this
Associate Editor Mike Roe is updating this story. Other LAist journalists are contributing information and background on the fire.
Resources
Your questions or ideas
-
