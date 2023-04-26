Nob Fire Has Burned 160 Acres So Far In San Bernardino National Forest

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

The Nob Fire (also referred to as the Knob Fire) was burning near Wrightwood and Lytle Creek on Wednesday in the San Bernardino County Mountains.

The had burned about 160 acres as of about 3 p.m., according to InciWeb, a multi-agency fire tracker.

The fire was not started as a planned fire set by the U.S. Forest Service as initially reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



The fire response includes engines, crews, helicopters, and fixed wing aircraft that were either already on scene or being called in.

The terrain is steep, with thick brush.

Forest Road 3N06 (Lytle Creek Canyon) was closed in the area of the fire to allow access fore firefighters.

was closed in the area of the fire to allow access fore firefighters. Lytle Creek Road was closed at Sycamore Canyon.

OES Intel 24, April 26th on the #NobFire San Bernardino County. Fire is 135 acres at 12:49 hours. pic.twitter.com/Rq4yB3WRFu — FIRIS (@FIRIS) April 26, 2023

