Morning Brief: South Bay Eats, George Gascón Recall Effort, History of the 2 Freeway

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s Thursday, July 7.

Have you ever been to the South Bay? I haven’t, and now I’ve got a reason to visit. It’s not the beaches I’m talking about, it’s the food.

Whether you’re into trying ‘Japanese style’ spaghetti with salted cod roe, butter, soy sauce and squid at Spoon House OR you’re down to try a 12 oz. medium-rare prime rib with a fully loaded baked potato, while listening to a house band at The Bull Pen, the South Bay is the place for you. Look, after reading about all of these eateries and watering holes in this area, I’m salivating! I’m ready to grub. Join me.

I’m sure you want more of this delicious content so you can discover more restaurants throughout the L.A. area. Well, guess what? Every Thursday, you’ll get just that from LAist!

As a part of a new initiative from Gab Chabrán, our associate editor of food and culture, LAist will be sharing new food places and discoveries every week, just before the weekend. Gab tells me the goal is simple: To show how food “connects all of us to the ever-so-layered social fabric of Southern California and, by extension, in itself tells the story of the region.”

“Every dish has its historical significance we hope to showcase to create a more profound meaning in the context of both Los Angeles and the greater area,” Gab tells me.

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

As far as the South Bay goes, Gab notes it’s got a pretty dynamic history, being home to Southern California’s Aerospace industry and all, so a lot of the restaurants noted in LAist this week are OLD SCHOOL. Many of them go back decades, like the jazz joint Lighthouse Cafe, which makes an appearance in 2016's La La Land . It sounds pretty dope to me. If you do check out one of the restaurants in the story, please let me know how you enjoyed your food. I need some new places to try out!

As always, try to stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below the fold.

What Else You Need To Know Today

A jury convicted Eric Holder Jr. in the murder of Nipsey Hussle Wednesday. He now faces life in prison.

in the murder of Wednesday. He now faces life in prison. An attempt to recall LA County District Attorney George Gascón is gathering steam . Campaigners who claim Gascón’s progressive policies have been ineffective say they filed more than 717,000 signatures with county election officials.

. Campaigners who claim Gascón’s progressive policies have been ineffective say they filed more than 717,000 signatures with county election officials. LA Metro broke ground on a project to create dedicated walking and biking lanes that connect Inglewood and the east side of South LA.

to that connect Inglewood and the east side of South LA. From tackling credit card debt to having a “financial health day” — here are all the best tips to navigate inflation .

Sometimes, “free” healthcare screenings can come with hidden costs. Here’s what you need to keep in mind about your rights before heading to your yearly check-up.



Before You Go...The History Behind LA's Most Tolerable Freeway, the 2

View of Ventura (134) and Glendale (2) freeway interchange, looking north. Eagle Rock Plaza shopping center is visible in the foreground. (Shades of L.A. Collection/LAPL Archive)

Did you know the 2 was once known as the Beverly Hills Freeway ? This elevated stretch runs from La Cañada-Flintridge to Echo Park but it was originally supposed to cut through Silver Lake and cross the 101. You’re probably wondering, what happened? Well, according to LAist, there were A LOT of challenges : “funding issues, rising construction costs, community opposition, protracted litigation, environmental concerns, appeals for mass transit and options other than freeways.”

Now, the whole expanse of California State Route 2 starts in the San Gabriel Mountains and ends at the Santa Monica border, overlapping city streets and the 101. But it's the brief and glorious multi-lane highway, known also as the Glendale Freeway, that was cut short at Glendale Blvd. It’s a good thing, too. This extension could have resulted in the relocation of homes and favorite hangouts. I mean, where would some of us be without Sunset Junction ?