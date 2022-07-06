Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Transportation and Mobility

LA Metro Breaks Ground On Bike And Pedestrian Path Through South LA

By  Ryan Fonseca
Published Jul 6, 2022 12:56 PM
A rendering shows drawings of people riding bikes and walking on split paths with plants in between and trees above.
A rendering of the Hyde Park / Chesterfield Square section of L.A. Metro's Rail to Rail Active Transportation Project, which is expected to be completed in 2024.
(Courtesy L.A. Metro)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Los Angeles County’s public transit agency broke ground Wednesday on a bike and pedestrian path that — when completed in 2024* — will provide car-free mobility options between Inglewood and the east side of South L.A. and access to transit along the way.

L.A. Metro’s Rail to Rail Active Transportation Project will create dedicated walking and two-way cycling lanes separated from street traffic. The path is being built on top of an old freight rail line owned by Metro.

The 5.5-mile route will create connections between Metro’s A (Blue) Line Slauson Station, the Silver Line rapid bus station at the 110 Freeway and Slauson Avenue, and the future Fairview Heights station on the K (Crenshaw/LAX) Line, which the agency expects will open this fall.

People walk on train tracks and a dirt and gravel area next to a building with a mural of a man holding up a baby.
Here's what Metro's land looks like now along Slauson Avenue near San Pedro Street.
(Courtesy L.A. Metro)
A rendering featuring drawings of adults and children walking, riding bikes and scooters along a two-way bike path with trees overhead.
A rendering of what the project is expected to look like once completed (hopefully in 2024).
(Courtesy L.A. Metro)
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Agency officials said the $140 million project will feature “extensive landscaping,” with hundreds of drought-tolerant plants and trees to provide shade. It will also include benches, lighting, security cameras and emergency call boxes.

A map shows an orange dotted line depicting the the rail-to-rail bike and pedestrian path. A portion highlighted in yellow notes where a second phase of the path is being planned to extend to the Los Angeles River. A purple dotted line shows where Metro's West Santa Ana Branch Project will be built, with a grey dotted line showing a potential route for the biking and walking path.
The orange dotted line notes the bike and pedestrian path that broke ground Wednesday, July 6. The portion highlighted in yellow notes where a second phase of the path is being planned to extend to the Los Angeles River. The purple dotted line shows where Metro's West Santa Ana Branch Project will be built, with a grey dotted line showing a potential route for the biking and walking path.
(Courtesy L.A. Metro)
The Brief

A second segment of the path, dubbed the Rail to River project, is still in the planning stages. It would extend the bike and walking path from the Slauson A Line station further east to the L.A. River, passing through or near the cities of Huntington Park, Vernon, Maywood and Bell.

* The path might be slated to open in 2024, but as with many Metro projects and services, delays are very possible.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
What questions do you have about getting around L.A.?
Ryan Fonseca explores the challenges communities face getting from point a to point b and the potential solutions down the road, sidewalk, track and bike path. 🚴🏽‍♀️ 👨🏿‍🦽 🚶‍♂️ 🚇 🚙 🛴 🚌

Related Stories