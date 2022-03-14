Morning Brief: Santa Monica Ukraine Rally, Boyle Heights Beautification, LAUSD Police

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

Good morning, L.A. It’s March 14.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is no game.

But, if it were one, it would be dominoes. That’s the way it seems, at least according to one of the organizers behind a pro-Ukraine rally held Saturday in Santa Monica.

“We always want to make it clear that Ukraine…it’s not just fighting for its freedom, for its independence. It’s also fighting for the peace of the whole world,” Mykhailo Lavrys told LAist. “Because if Ukraine falls, which we know it won’t, it would give a signal to other countries across the world that if you are a powerful country, you can just invade a smaller country and get away with it.”

The aim of the rally, organized by Stand with Ukraine L.A., was to demand the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, increase efforts to isolate Russia, and “immediately provide military aid" to the country, according to the group’s Facebook page for the event.

Strukov, who estimated more than 600 people attended, said the rally was heavily filled out by Ukrainian-Americans, but also other Angelenos who wanted to raise their voice against the Russian invasion. He said L.A. is acutely aware of the ongoing injustices in his home country.

“The whole city sees what’s happening,” Mykhailo

Lavrys contunued. “[It] sees Russia for what it is and supports Ukraine and its fight for democracy.”

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A. today.



What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go...A Warm Reward For Lost Sleep

Sunny skies over the PCH (Photo by Howard F. via the LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)

To quote the second single off Blink-182’s Dude Ranch, “I guess this is growing up.”

Some things never change with Daylight Saving Time, like the fact that I forgot about it until the day before. But something was different this year — I seemed perfectly fine with losing an hour of sleep. My winter of discontent was ready to be saved by some sunshine.

And, for many Angelenos, they probably felt the same Sunday, thanks to some truly fantastic weather. National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Moede offered this advice for folks waking up a bit groggy but blanketed in sunbeams.

“A good idea would be to take a nap…but there's really nothing that you won't be able to do…It's…a beach day, a valley day, it can be anything,” Moede told LAist.

Meanwhile, much of the country is getting battered by bleak weather. But keep those eyes on the prize L.A. — the rest of the week will see the region push 80 degrees consistently.