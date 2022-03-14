Morning Brief: Santa Monica Ukraine Rally, Boyle Heights Beautification, LAUSD Police
Good morning, L.A. It’s March 14.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is no game.
But, if it were one, it would be dominoes. That’s the way it seems, at least according to one of the organizers behind a pro-Ukraine rally held Saturday in Santa Monica.
“We always want to make it clear that Ukraine…it’s not just fighting for its freedom, for its independence. It’s also fighting for the peace of the whole world,” Mykhailo Lavrys told LAist. “Because if Ukraine falls, which we know it won’t, it would give a signal to other countries across the world that if you are a powerful country, you can just invade a smaller country and get away with it.”
The aim of the rally, organized by Stand with Ukraine L.A., was to demand the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, increase efforts to isolate Russia, and “immediately provide military aid" to the country, according to the group’s Facebook page for the event.
Strukov, who estimated more than 600 people attended, said the rally was heavily filled out by Ukrainian-Americans, but also other Angelenos who wanted to raise their voice against the Russian invasion. He said L.A. is acutely aware of the ongoing injustices in his home country.
“The whole city sees what’s happening,” Mykhailo
Lavrys contunued. “[It] sees Russia for what it is and supports Ukraine and its fight for democracy.”
Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A. today.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights is set to receive a $5 million facelift. This comes courtesy of Caltrans grants that are helping to improve green spaces statewide.
- L.A. students wanted to hand out “Defund School Police” buttons. They were halted by the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to the ACLU.
- The Los Angeles City Council voted to rename the Northeast Community Police Station after the LAPD’s first woman Deputy Chief, who helped inspire the TV show Cagney & Lacey.
- A new state bill hopes to discourage home “flipping” in California. Here’s why the bill’s author says the practice is problematic.
- The new coming-of-age story "Turning Red' is breaking some barriers. It’s Pixar's first solo female director and the studio’s first Asian-led film. Now there's backlash to a reviewer who wrote that he couldn't connect with the film, calling it "limiting" and — in a since-deleted tweet — "exhausting."
- And, lest we forget: Happy Pi day to all! If that puts you in the mood for pie, we have you covered.
Before You Go...A Warm Reward For Lost Sleep
To quote the second single off Blink-182’s Dude Ranch, “I guess this is growing up.”
Some things never change with Daylight Saving Time, like the fact that I forgot about it until the day before. But something was different this year — I seemed perfectly fine with losing an hour of sleep. My winter of discontent was ready to be saved by some sunshine.
And, for many Angelenos, they probably felt the same Sunday, thanks to some truly fantastic weather. National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Moede offered this advice for folks waking up a bit groggy but blanketed in sunbeams.
“A good idea would be to take a nap…but there's really nothing that you won't be able to do…It's…a beach day, a valley day, it can be anything,” Moede told LAist.
Meanwhile, much of the country is getting battered by bleak weather. But keep those eyes on the prize L.A. — the rest of the week will see the region push 80 degrees consistently.
Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know.