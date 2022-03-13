LA Springs Forward With Sunny Highs As Back East Gets Battered By Record Lows

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Folks in L.A. should cherish Sunday's glorious weather. And the good news is there's no need to sweat any thoughts of an impending switch to less lovely weather.

Things are looking bright throughout the week, as highs should remain in the mid-to-high 70s through the next seven days, according to the National Weather Service.

That made our lost hour of sleep overnight Sunday redeemable here in Southern California. There couldn’t have been a better time to save daylight.

In the valleys, Greater L.A. saw highs in the mid-to-high 70s, while the coast was reminiscent of the return to beach weather several weeks ago, with highs in the 60s.

If you were still sluggish thanks to cogs creeping 60 minutes forward, National Weather Service Meteorologist Mark Moede had some advice for Angelenos.

“If…[you] had to wake up at a normal hour, a good idea would be to take a nap…but there's really nothing that you won't be able to do today. It's going to be a beach day, a valley day, it can be anything— even the mountains won't be that bad,” said Moede.

Moede did say some gusty winds were forecast at higher elevations and in the valleys and deserts. Advisories are in place from Sunday morning through 9 p.m. and again Monday morning in some areas . Up in Santa Barbara County, heavy weekend winds fed the Hollister Fire , which broke out Saturday morning.

Those advisories forecast sustained wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

"When those winds pick up like that, this afternoon, that'll be the time that'll it'll pick up the blowing dust and sand which will reduce visibilities at times,” Moede said Sunday.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country, más o menos, had to deal with lost sleep and a bleak peek out the window in the morning.

This morning, record low temperatures are forecast for the Southeast into the Mid-Atlantic. A storm will bring some heavy precipitation and gusty winds throughout the Pacific Northwest. Critical fire weather conditions will impact the Southern High Plains. pic.twitter.com/4pgaWezHbI — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 13, 2022

The Pacific Northwest saw whipping winds and heavy and folks from the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic experience teeth-chattering record lows, according to the National Weather Service.

And in some parts of the country, where freezing roads made conditions treacherous, well, it was probably wise to dodge the car altogether, thanks to blanketing snow.