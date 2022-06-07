Morning Brief: Primary Election Day is Finally Here. Vote Before 8 p.m.

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Good morning, L.A. It’s June 7.

This past weekend, I experienced a life-altering event. I am truly a changed woman. I crossed the finish line during my first half marathon EVER in San Diego . That’s 13.1 miles! I can’t even explain how accomplished I feel, my friends. Below the fold, I’ll share some photos and some reasons why YOU should consider a run in Southern California. But first, let’s cross another HUGE finish line today: The Primary Election.

I’m throwing my mic over to my girl Brianna Lee to share some very important Voter Game Plan information.

Voter Game Plan: Voting Centers close at 8 p.m.

Primary Election Day is finally here. This is the last day to weigh in with your primary vote for offices like L.A. mayor, L.A. City Council, L.A. County Sheriff, and a lot more. Here are a few last-minute reminders for those of you who haven’t voted yet:

Voting centers are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you’re still in line when polls close at 8 p.m., stay there! You can still vote! Find your nearest vote center (and you can use the filters to find the shortest lines.)

(and you can use the filters to find the shortest lines.) You can still register to vote . If you’re not yet registered, you can do so at any voting center in your county and cast a provisional ballot, which will be counted after election officials verify your information.

. If you’re not yet registered, you can do so at any voting center in your county and cast a provisional ballot, which will be counted after election officials verify your information. If you run into any problems at the polls, like your name isn’t on the roster, ask to vote provisionally. If all else fails, the California Secretary of State has a hotline where you can speak with somebody.

where you can speak with somebody. If you’ve voted by mail, you can track the status of your ballot with California’s BallotTrax tool .

. You can stay on top of all the latest primary news with our Election Day live blog , which we’ll be updating all day long.

We’ll start seeing early election results soon after polls close at 8 p.m, but it may be a little while before we get a full picture of all the winners . How long we’ll have to wait depends on how many people voted early, how many people sent in vote-by-mail ballots in the final days of the election, how many people voted provisionally, and how close the races are, among other factors. Bottom line: Patience is key.

Our Voter Game Plan is here to help if you’re cramming to fill out your ballot today. And if you have a question about voting, read through our FAQs here , or ask us a question directly using the “Ask a question” box you’ll see anywhere on Voter Game Plan!

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below the fold.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go... Aaricka Accomplishes a Huge Goal. You Can Too!

Aaricka shows off her medal after running 13.1 miles on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Courtesy of Aaricka Washington )

Before Sunday, I never ran more than three miles. Just a few months ago, if you had told me I would run 13.1 miles, I would’ve thought you were joking. But I needed a restart in my life after experiencing so much grief throughout the pandemic. I knew from my high school days that running releases endorphins, and that setting challenging goals can give you something to hope for. So, for me, this half marathon was really an achievement. I feel so good.

By now you’re probably thinking…”Wow, Aaricka. I want to run 13.1 miles for fun too!” Ok, maybe not. But I’m here to tell you that you should consider a run in SoCal. Even a 5K. You can’t ask for a more beautiful place to do it …and, let me tell you, it IS doable! Here’s a few of my secrets that got me going on this path…

I talked to my friends and colleagues who run long distances to get advice. I ran a 5K for the first time in 12 years as a starting point. I researched ALL about it and committed to a comprehensive eight-week training plan, but there are several plans you can use depending on experience. I got a gym membership at Planet Fitness and committed to four days of running (increasing my mileage throughout the week up to 10 miles, as recommended by experts), two days of cross training (biking, elliptical, stair stepper, skating), and one complete rest day. I also lifted weights. I had to change my diet, y’all! Can’t get better if you don’t eat better! I bought new running shoes (I LOVE ASICS) and I spent a couple of weeks breaking into them. You know how some people dress like Elvis or wear tutus for races to express themselves? My creative choice was to wear press-on acrylics during my race like Florence Griffith-Joyner, the late record-and trendsetting sprinter (see photo below)! I drove to San Diego with a friend and ran that thing! It was so much fun.



The coolest thing about running a race is meeting so many new people. I encouraged other runners and I was encouraged by them. There were live music performances and I saw a few famous folks…like San Diego’s own Ron Burgundy! There were runners of all different races, ethnicities, ages, sizes, shapes and athletic ability. Everyone can get out and run!

If you want to give it a try, here are some upcoming races in Southern California for you Angelenos.

Aaricka's Photos During the Half Marathon Aaricka's photos during the half marathon Aaricka Washington poses next to "Ron Burgundy" from the fictional movie Anchorman during the race. (Courtesy of Aaricka Washington) A spectator greets half marathon runners with an encouraging message. (Courtesy of Aaricka Washington ) Spectators showed off their fancy lowriders during the half marathon on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in San Diego. (Courtesy of Aaricka Washington ) Aaricka's Flo-Jo inspired red press-on acrylics. (Courtesy of Aaricka Washington )